Christina Aguilera is a daring ice queen in bodice that needs to be seen to be believed

Christina Aguilera started off 2024 with a concert for her loyal fans and the 'Dirrty' singer looked absolutely fabulous in one of the many astounding outfits she wore for the special occasion.

In a stunning photo collage shared by the singer, the mom-of-two looked absolutely phenomenal in a daring turquoise bodice that showed off her gorgeously toned legs and thigh-high boots. Christina resembled a beautiful ice queen in the look, which came complete with a mesmerizing cape that flew out behind her during her performance.

In a short slow-mo video, Christina also twirled an item resembling tinsel as she strode to the front of the stage. The photos also showed off another mind-blowing outfit, which consisted of a fishnet catsuit with black spiky sections.

In a caption, the 43-year-old enthused: "The first of many midnights with all of you, HAPPY 2024," finishing her caption off with a diamond and sparkle emoji.

The star's fans went wild in the comments, with one saying: "Ohh she's back in her prime I fear," and a second added: "We need a world tour! Thanks mom," while a third penned: "This was the BEST show I've seen of yours! Soooo proud of you!!"

A fourth wrote: "Happy New Year Christina. Wishing you health, happiness and everyyyything you want and deserve the most! Big big love from Quebec City!" and a fifth posted: "Omg I’m screaming I'm going to try and make a show I have to see my [queen emoji] again, no one does a show like the one & only Christina Aguilera."

Christina is known for her eye-catching fashion looks and back in November, she blew fans away when she stepped out in a pair of quilted leather trousers and bardot-style slinky top that wouldn't have looked out of place in Grease.

The former Voice coach paired the ensemble with a comforter-style cropped coat in the same leather fabric and really amped up the grungy glam feel with a matching black leather Prada mini bag.

In a previous interview with Elle, Christina opened up about her changing style, explaining: "Fashion is to be played with, fashion is to be fun. I'm so many different things from being more cozy in my studio mode, wanting to curl up on the couch and be creative, where I don't want to be so conformed.

"I definitely wouldn't wear latex to the studio. But then having show mode and having all the experience I have on stage, to really come to the table with new fashions and looks and something exciting for the performance. So I wear many different hats, but I like to incorporate them all in a cohesive thread."