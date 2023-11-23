Christina Aguilera looks straight out of Grease in skintight leather look

Christina Aguilera is no stranger to a leather look, and she is really good at rocking it. The 'Beautiful' singer has stepped out for a night in Australia channeling the best-known Australian star to rock a leather legging – none other than Olivia Newton-John in Grease.

Christina, 42, appears to have been inspired by a Sandy Olsson moment when she took to Instagram wearing a pair of quilted leather trousers and bardot-style slinky top.

The former Voice coach paired the ensemble with a comforter-style cropped coat in the same leather fabric and really amped up the grungy glam feel with a matching black leather Prada mini bag.

Her pointed-toe black heels with stud details were an apt finishing touch and of course, it wouldn't be a look from one of our favourite noughties icons without a pair of oversized skinny silver hoop earrings.

Christina has rocked many hairstyles over the years and has become known for not only her unmatched vocal range but also her iconic platinum blonde locks. On this occasion, the 'Genie in a Bottle' singer wore her hair slicked away from her face and down into soft waves that sat over one shoulder, thanks to hairstylist Igor Rosales-Jackson – otherwise known as Hair by Iggy.

As expected, the 'Fighter' songstress wore super glamorous makeup. Her look, courtesy of MUA Hector Espinal, featured a dramatic eyeshadow look with cat-eye lashes and a wing liner. She also wore bronzed skin with a blinding cheekbone highlight and a brown-toned nude lip.

Fans were not shy in their praise of Christina's look in her Instagram comments. One user said: "Mom you’re aging like a fine wine!", whilst another worshipped her youthful appearance writing: "Mama is still drinking from the fountain of youth."

Christina is currently playing venues in Australia, which will no doubt mean plenty more glamorous looks. She looked incredible when she transformed into Cher for Halloween this year. The 'Lady Marmalade' singer was seen wearing a phenomenal black leather bodysuit with chain details, underneath a leather jacket. She upped the ante with a pair of 80s black fishnet stockings and a killer black curly wig.

The 'Dirrrty' singer is also not afraid to show off her stunning figure. Christina posed promoting her new perfume in an incredible red ensemble with a plunging V neckline and waist cut-out details.

Leather is clearly a staple in Christina's wardrobe. The mother-of-two made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show in October wearing a sensational grey mini dress with a print of a mouth on the skirt underneath a boxy cropped leather jacket. She paired the outfit with a pair of over-the-knee black leather boots with a pointed toe and a pair of black-out sunglasses.

She has even elevated her look to the next level with latex numbers. Christina rocked a latex corseted top and matching trousers with lace-up additions on stage earlier this year. The high-shine duo was teamed with a statement silver necklace and another pair of statement sunglasses.

Behind the scenes, Christina has shared glimpses of her incredible $10m mansion. Her backyard is a spectacle with lush greenery and white and grey poolside sun loungers.