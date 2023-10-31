Christina Aguilera is unrecognizable in risque leather corset for incredible Halloween transformation

What a transformation! To get into the mood for Halloween, Christina Aguilera transformed into one of the ultimate pop culture icon, Cher, and she pulled it off to perfection.

As you can see in the video below, Christina's epic transformation even confused her own daughter, as she walked out her living room, saying: "The girls didn't know it was me. They literally said: 'Can I help you?'" The star certainly looked different as she swapped out her legendary blonde hair for Cher's jet-black locks.

She even partook in a small photoshoot, allowing the curls to get messy as she writhed around, entirely embodying the 'Believe' singer — her costar in the 2010 film Burlesque — with her movements and mannerisms.



The video was set to the tune of Cher's 'If I Could Turn Back Time', and saw Christina strut her stuff in a tiny corset that showed off her incredible figure while parading around her house in a pair of sky-high heels. To further emulate Cher's style, Christina also added a selection of chains to her corset, before playfully adding a leather jacket and even a sailor's hat to the ensemble.

Christina also highlighted a couple of other outfits included a slinky black dress and a body suit that was covered head to toe in decorative rhinestones.The mon-of-two was full of praise for Cher, praising her in the caption by writing: "Honoring the LEGENDARY QUEEN @cher," and finishing it off with a white heart emoji.

Fans lost their minds over the incredible transformation as one enthused: "You ate that Cher baby," and a second commented: "Why are you looking SO DAMN FINE?!? We can’t take it. How do I deal with my existence now, queen?!? LOL also, the STRIPPED: Live in the UK moment this is giving me…"

A third posted: "Christina, you are at the height of beauty, woman," while a fourth teased: "So you confirmed your role as Tess for Burlesque The Musical?" and a fifth penned: "Omg, can you also impersonate Cher's singing while wearing the costume?? We know you NAILED IT with Jimmy Fallon."

Last week, the 42-year-old revealed on Instagram that her album Stripped had turned 21 and celebrated the occasion with a slew of throwback images and videos. The star took to her main feed with a compilation of the photoshoots and videos from the era, simply writing: "Stripped turns 21," and took to her Instagram Stories with the album cover.

The now-iconic image features a then 21-year-old Christina posing topless with long platinum blonde hair, featuring dark highlights and braids, a bold eye, piercings, and a pair of lace-up jeans/chaps.

Her fans bombarded her comments section with praise for the record, Christina's third ever studio album, and left responses like: "No hype, no glass, no pretense, just me… Stripped."

Another said: "Pop bible that saved my life!" and a third added: "The way you challenged the whole music industry to protect your personal and artistic integrity is something I will forever admire from you."

