Christina Aguilera showcases her slender physique in T-shirt and thigh-high boots after losing 50 pounds

Christina Aguilera dazzled fans with her transformation as she gears up for an exhilarating Las Vegas residency.

Recently on Instagram, the iconic singer shared behind-the-scenes glimpses into her preparations for her upcoming shows at the Venetian Hotel’s Voltaire venue.

At 43, Christina looks radiant and revealed she's successfully shed 50 pounds, attributing her newfound confidence to a healthier lifestyle and embracing her body's changes.

Dressed casually in a white T-shirt paired with eye-catching black kinky boots, Christina’s slender figure was highlighted, complementing her platinum blonde tresses.

© Instagram Christina dazzled fans with her slender physique

She humorously captioned her soundcheck video, "Hmmm, sounds kinda low," which quickly drew supportive likes from stars like Heidi Klum, Erika Jayne, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Christina's Las Vegas show, Burlesqueier, is a continuation of her celebrated 2019 performance series The Xperience.

© Instagram Christina is currently performing in Las Vegas

This time, she aims to forge a closer connection with her audience through the intimate setting of Voltaire at The Venetian Resort.

She has expressed her enthusiasm for the venue’s unique ambiance, allowing her a personal interaction with her fans, describing it as a "truly modern twist on the performance experience."

© Getty Christina before her transformation

In response to overwhelming demand, Christina has extended her residency, adding ten new show dates that run through to August.

These include make-up dates for shows missed in January due to illness, showcasing her commitment to giving her fans the best experience possible.

Christina also turned heads at the 2024 Grammy Awards in downtown Los Angeles, stunning in a form-fitting baby blue gown that accentuated her toned physique.

Her glamorous appearance highlighted her enduring presence in the music industry, underscored by her impressive tally of 21 Grammy nominations and five wins over the years.

© Getty Images US singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera poses in the press room during the 66th Annual Grammys

Off stage, Christina has been candid about her body image journey. In various interviews, she has discussed the pressure to maintain a certain image and how she has grown to appreciate her body's natural shape.

"I hated being super skinny," she once told Health magazine, adding that she now loves and accepts her fuller, curvier figure.

This shift in mindset is reflected in her rigorous but balanced approach to diet and exercise. She embraces a wholesome diet enriched with colorful fruits and vegetables and maintains her vitality through a diverse workout regimen that includes yoga, boxing, and strength training.

