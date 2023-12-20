Christina Aguilera's rarely-seen daughter Summer Rain joins her for lavish 43rd birthday celebration in Las Vegas

Ahead of her return to Las Vegas later this year, Christina Aguilera has something else special to celebrate – her 43rd birthday!

The songstress is basking in the love from her millions of fans worldwide as she marks her big day with her crew and family, with special appearances from fiancée Matthew Rutler and their adorable daughter.

Check out a glimpse of Christina's lavish birthday celebration in Las Vegas below as she's joined by her rarely-seen nine-year-old Summer Rain…

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera's lavish Las Vegas birthday celebration with daughter Summer Rain

Christina has been engaged to Matthew since 2014. She is also a mom to 15-year-old son Max, shared with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2011.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes – sending love from Vegas," she wrote alongside the video, in which she was treated to a big surprise from her Vegas crew while dressed in green pants, a coat, and a Janet Jackson tee.

Fans reacted with enthusiasm and lavished the "Genie in a Bottle" singer with birthday wishes, leaving comments like: "You look 16 years old!!!!!! Alsooooo absolutely LIVING for the Back To Basics songs being used on your videos omg," and: "Thank you so much for being the inspiration of millions of Fighters around the world," as well as: "THERE NO WILL BE ANOTHER CHRISTINA AGUILERA."

© Alex Loucas Christina announced her Las Vegas residency this October

Christina is preparing for her second Sin City residency at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort, the same venue as Kylie Minogue's recent debut Vegas residency.

The news was announced back in October, and the '90s icon wrote alongside it: "Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music. I'm bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas.

"Voltaire Belle de Nuit will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience," she added.

© Instagram Her daughter Summer Rain helped celebrate her birthday too!

This follows The Xperience at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, Xtina's first stint in Vegas, which ran from May 31, 2019 to March 7, 2020, when the remaining shows were canceled due to Covid-19. Her upcoming residency will kick off for a New Year's eve spectacular on December 30 and will continue till March 2, 2024.

In a press release about the upcoming residency, the "Fighter" singer stated: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before.

© Getty Images The iconic singer officially turned 43 years old

"What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience…a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

Michael Gruber, founder of Voltaire, added: "Our goal at Voltaire is to have the most elegant and intimate nightlife and superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas. We are beyond proud to bring the incredibly talented Christina Aguilera to our stage to highlight that Voltaire experience we are determined to deliver."

© Getty Images Also part of the celebration was her fiancée Matthew Rutler

The release also emphasized: "With a career spanning over two decades of music's most celebrated pop hits and incomparable vocal ballads, Christina is the sparkling gem to accompany your nightcap."

