Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara steal the show in plunging gowns on AGT winners' red carpet

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara delivered a dose of glamour and sophistication as they took center stage on the red carpet for the America's Got Talent season finale in Los Angeles.

The dazzling duo led the star-studded event, looking radiant as ever, and showing why they remain two of the most iconic figures on television.

The finale saw school janitor Richard Goodall crowned the winner of season 19, marking another emotional and unforgettable moment in AGT history.

Heidi, 51, who recently made waves on the L’Oréal runway in Paris with her bold latex ensemble, opted for a more classic but equally stunning look for the AGT finale.

The German-American supermodel turned heads in a figure-hugging, strapless red gown that perfectly complemented her statuesque frame.

© Amanda Edwards Sofia stuns in plunging gown on AGT red carpet

The gown featured a delicate train that flowed elegantly behind her as she posed for the cameras, making her one of the evening’s standout figures.

To complete her show-stopping look, Heidi chose matching red closed-toed pumps, which added a chic touch to her glamorous attire.

© Steve Granitz Heidi Klum arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Winner's Red Carpet

Her blonde locks were parted to the side and cascaded effortlessly in soft waves, reaching past her shoulders.

Heidi’s beauty look for the night was just as impeccable, with voluminous lashes, shimmering gold eyeshadow, and a warm blush that accentuated her high cheekbones. A red satin lipstick added the final touch to her polished appearance, tying together her monochromatic ensemble.

© Amanda Edwards Heidi Klum and AGT Season 19 winner Richard Goodall

No red carpet is complete without a few sparkles, and Heidi made sure to shine by accessorising with dangly silver earrings and an array of rings, adding a touch of dazzle to her striking look.

Throughout the evening, she posed for photographers, displaying her signature confidence and charm. While Heidi wowed in her radiant red gown, Sofia, 52, also delivered a jaw-dropping look that turned heads.

The Modern Family alum stepped out in a fitted, nude-coloured strapless dress that hugged her curves and fell gracefully to her ankles. The gown’s semi-sheer corset-styled bodice added an extra level of allure, while shimmering silver embroidery across the fabric gave it a dazzling, red-carpet-worthy finish.

Sofia’s accessory game was just as strong as her outfit, as she slipped into a pair of shiny, open-toed gold heels, with delicate straps that wrapped around her ankles. Her long brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft, elegant waves that cascaded past her shoulders, perfectly complementing the Old Hollywood vibe of her ensemble.

To complete her look, Sofia wore a sparkling gold and silver rhinestone necklace, matching earrings, and a chunky ring that added just the right amount of sparkle.

© Amanda Edwards Sofia rocks the red carpet

Her makeup was flawlessly applied, with a classic smoky eye that enhanced her sultry gaze, long lashes coated in mascara, and a warm blush that defined her sculpted cheekbones.

A dark purple, matte lipstick gave her look a bold and sophisticated edge, rounding out her head-turning appearance.

At one point, Heidi joined winner Richard Goodall for a celebratory snap, with both radiating excitement and joy as they marked his life-changing victory.

Richard, who won the hearts of viewers with his emotional performances, took a moment during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to reflect on his experience with the AGT judges, especially Heidi.

“She’s always been my champion,” Richard gushed. “Through all four songs, she’s just always been so amazing to me.” His appreciation for the supermodel was clear, as he praised not only her but also the entire AGT team, including judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. “Everybody has been so kind—Simon, Howie, and Sofia, as well as all the staff behind the scenes.”