Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum rock figure-hugging glam outfits in photos from girls night out

It looks like the ladies of America's Got Talent are taking on the town together! Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum brought out some of their best glam for a girls night out.

Sofia, 51, and Heidi, 50, shared photos on their Instagram pages from their fun evening out on the town, and both opted for a pair of skintight looks that they couldn't wait to show off.

The Colombian actress and model went the elegant route with her chocolate brown Yves Saint Laurent bodycon maxi dress that showed off her incredible figure. She paired it with a black clutch, stiletto heels, a gold bracelet, and a brown droplet earring to match.

The German supermodel, meanwhile, went for the classic "girls night" look, styling out a sequined little black dress with a radiant shimmer, pairing it with light jewelry accents and furry black heels.

Heidi shared a mirror selfie of the pair and simply captioned it with a cheeky peach emoji, while Sofia posted another selfie of herself getting ready, and fans lavished her with praise.

"Pure perfection," one gushed, with another adding: "The prettiest," and a third also saying: "Stunning. I love your dress and you look so gorgeous!"

Sofia and Heidi have been judging AGT together since season 15 in 2020, alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, with host Terry Crews.

The pair have developed a particularly close bond over the years. Sofia sat down with Howie on his podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff last year, and while talking about feelings of security among the group, they both asserted that Heidi was "super secure, being a supermodel."

"I feel like I'm secure. But imagine, being 50 and sitting next to a supermodel," Sofia said, talking about inherent comparisons between the two and how she had internalized some of them.

Howie reassured her by asserting that there couldn't be any comparison between the two, to which the Modern Family star responded: "I am beautiful, I am sexy, I am whatever you want. But you don't compare me to a supermodel."

She did add at the end: "I love having fun with her because I love her. And she's so stunning, I love her getting dressed to the nines every time."

Howie recalled that at one point, he found the pair screaming backstage, and Sofia asserted that it was because of the Germany's Next Top Model host's insistence on wearing heels, highlighting the difference in their heights even more.

"I screamed at her because why am I at 50 competing with this? It's not fair," she hilariously added, motioning to an imaginary statuesque Heidi.

They found a moment of levity when Sofia joked, however, that if there was an emergency, Heidi would have to run barefoot just to keep up with the rest, and Howie emphasized once again how close they'd gotten off the show.

The feeling is mutual, with Heidi previously telling NBC Insider on the AGT red carpet: "I knew Sofia a little bit from before we did America's Got Talent, but here we really got to know each other," and talked about often going out with Simon's fiancé Lauren Silverman and Howie's wife Terry Mandel.

