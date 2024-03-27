Sofia Vergara looks sensational in racy black corset at America’s Got Talent premiere

Sofía Vergara is bringing an electric charge to the upcoming season of America's Got Talent, making a striking appearance on the red carpet this Tuesday.

At 51, she graced the season 19 red carpet at California's Pasadena Civic Auditorium, turning heads in a bespoke, skin-tight reptilian corset by Laura Basci.

This unique strapless piece featured vertical sheer panels that perfectly highlighted Sofía's figure, paired elegantly with wide-leg dress pants and stylish shades.

Known for her bold fashion choices, this corset ensemble has become a favorite for Sofía, prominently featured in her social media posts from the AGT season 19 auditions.

A playful behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram captures Sofía and her fellow judge Heidi Klum, 50, in a light-hearted moment in front of a glowing "AGT" banner.

© Steve Granitz Sofia Vergara arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Red Carpet

Heidi teases Sofía about resembling her Griselda character, Griselda Blanco, while showing her how to strike the perfect pose.

Like Sofía, Heidi also chose a standout piece for the red carpet, donning an emerald green strapless rouche dress, complemented by a metallic gold bangle and heels.

© Steve Granitz Heidi Klum arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Red Carpet

Howie Mandel opted for a more laid-back look, sporting black cargo pants, a denim jacket, and a maroon fedora for a splash of color.

Simon Cowell, maintaining a casual vibe similar to Howie, wore gray skinny pants and white tennis shoes, showcasing his effortless style.

© Steve Granitz Howie Mandel arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Red Carpet

Terry Crews, the show's host, chose a sharp black suit with silver detailing and a vibrant green pocket square, adding sophistication to the event.

As anticipation builds for the new season, set to premiere on May 28, Simon shared with PEOPLE that the initial auditions have already seen an unprecedented number of Golden Buzzers, hinting at an extraordinary season ahead.

Sofía, who joined the AGT panel in season 15, expressed her enthusiasm for this new venture to Extra, highlighting the refreshing change from her decade-long run on Modern Family.

© Steve Granitz Sofia Vergara stuns in black corset

"I saw it as the perfect chance to explore something completely different after such a fantastic TV show. I never imagined I'd find an opportunity like this, but I believe it's good to shake things up," she reflected.

