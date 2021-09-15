Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off their spectacular AGT finale outfits Show-stopping once again!

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have been stepping it up each week as they appear on the judging panel of America's Got Talent's latest season.

They brought their A-game once again with their fashions for the first edition of the big finale for the season, showing it off the best way they knew how.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off AGT finale outfits

Sofia shared on her Instagram a quirky video of the two ladies of the panel dancing in their finale outfits in a Boomerang video.

"Who is readyyyy," she wrote in the caption, along with a slew of party-popper emojis, and several fans proclaimed that they definitely were.

One commented, "Beautiful," with another saying, "QUEENS PERIOD." A third added, "I'm in the audience and I am READY," with one fan writing, "You two ladies are awesome!"

Sofia wore a red bustier top that gave a peek at her cleavage, along with a stunning statement necklace and some lush curls in her hair.

Sofia arrived for the finale in a red bustier top and pants

She paired the top with a pair of figure-hugging pants, similar in make to one she wore previously with a sequined top.

Heidi, on the other hand, ended things with a silver mini dress with an intricate pattern, jutting shoulder pads, and some dangling earrings. It even featured some fringe on the side that shook as she danced.

Both judges have brought some absolutely dynamite looks to the AGT stage over the course of the season, ranging from curvaceous gowns from Sofia to Heidi's many chic suits.

The two had fun highlighting their fashions in the last episode as well, with Sofia posting a series of clips where she put on a filter that enlarged her mouth and eyes and made her voice sound quite high-pitched.

Heidi wore a silver mini dress with fringe on it

She started talking about how excited she was for the upcoming shows, eventually turning over to Heidi, who got excited upon seeing the filter and immediately started making funny faces. She then started to dance and get low, showing off her spectacular mini dress.

