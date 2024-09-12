AGT's Terry Crews shares family heartbreak with wife Rebecca King-Crews

Terry Crews was overcome with emotion during the America's Got Talent Semi-Finals on Wednesday after one performance hit close to home.

The 56-year-old host was extremely moved by Sky Elements' powerful drone show, which illustrated a story about losing a child, a tragedy Terry and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, 58, have experienced three times.

"Me and my wife, we know what it's like to lose a child," he told People. "We've had three miscarriages."

Referencing the performance, Terry continued: "It's one of those things where it was so meaningful and special because the dedication is just, it's a way to process these things.

"And how he brought that up, I was like, 'Wow.' I think the show needed it. ... This is the perfect AGT show today."

He added: "We balanced out everything. We had the laughs, we had the dedications, we had the fun, we had the dancing. It was just all over the place and it was perfect."

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca have been married 35 years

Terry and Rebecca, who married in 1989, share five children, Naomi, 37, Azriél, 33, Tera, 26, Wynfrey, 21, and Isaiah, 19.

Sharing how he processes difficult events in his life, Terry explained: "One thing I do is music. I sit in a room and listen to music, and it helps me process... all the things I'm feeling."

He also turns to his wife in his hour of need. "The other thing is I just talk to my wife. We talk it out. We have really, really nice long, deep conversations. Turn the TV off, turn the phone off, and let's just talk it through."

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca share five children

He added: "And it's amazing what that does. You know what I mean? Definitely. It really, truly, you turn around an hour later you're like, 'Wow, I can handle anything.'"

Terry and Rebecca's decades-long marriage almost didn't happen as he "almost got stuck in the friend zone", she told E! News in 2018, adding: "He was a little too nice," before Terry chimed in: "I had to earn it."

The couple has been very open about the ups and downs in their marriage, particularly Terry's pornography addiction.

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca have been through many ups and downs in their marriage

In a video posted to Facebook in 2016, Terry revealed that the addiction almost cost him his marriage. "My wife was literally like, 'I don’t know you anymore, I'm out of here.'

"That changed me. I had to change because I realized this thing is a major, major problem."

Speaking about letting Terry back into her life after throwing him out of their family home, Rebecca said: "It was probably a few weeks later, I felt this strong sane inner voice saying to me, 'Call him and talk to him and see where he is right now.'

© Getty Images The couple briefly split due to Terry's pornography addiction

"And by that point my husband had called three counselors and two pastors and had already checked himself into rehab and my husband so beautifully began to own up to his own problems that he shocked me," she told Drew Barrymore back in 2021.

"I did not expect him to go through what he went through to save his family."

Ahead of their 35th wedding anniversary in July, Terry shared the "key" to their long-lasting union.

"First of all, the advice I always give is that you can't love someone and control them at the same time. And I think that's been the key," he told People.

Rebecca added: "My advice is that the key principle in any relationship is forgiveness. You cannot hold grudges and stay together."