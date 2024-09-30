Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl make youthful appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Rob Lowe and his wife of 33 years, Sheryl Berkoff, stepped out at Paris Fashion Week to support Stella McCartney's new ethical fashion campaign on Monday, looking like they had supped from the fountain of youth.

The loved-up couple attended Stella's Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 event, with Rob sporting a shirt with the slogan, "It's About [expletive] Time", referencing her cruelty-free line.

The ever-stylish Parks and Rec alum paired the shirt with a blue suit, which featured a silver chain down the length of his pant leg, and white sneakers.

Sheryl stunned in a black blouse and pants paired with a blazer and a dragonfly brooch. She wore her blonde locks down and opted for a stack of black necklaces to complete the look.

Stella's new line was inspired by her famous dad, Paul McCartney, and his iconic shirt, which he sported in 1999 when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The slogan was the perfect name for her new collection, which aims to advocate “for the planet and cruelty-free, luxury fashion", according to her website.

The line is made from 90% planet-conscious materials, and stars like Eva Mendes and Raye are featured in the campaign in partnership with PETA.

© Lyvans Boolaky Rob and Sheryl attended the Paris Fashion Week event

Rob and Sheryl matched perfectly at the event, bringing an effortless and loved-up vibe that speaks to their 33 years of marriage.

The 60-year-old actor revealed their secret to long-lasting love on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast last Wednesday.

"Sheryl and I are big believers in therapy and, you know, marriage counseling," he said on the podcast.

© Dave Benett The loved-up couple were snapped alongside Maria Sharapova at the event

He revealed that even when they "didn't need" therapy, they still worked on their marriage. "It's like taking your car in and making sure the engine's running great," he said.

"It should be like going to the trainers. It should literally be like, 'I went to the chiropractor.'"

"Whatever problem you think you have— and maybe you do have them— you go, 'I'm likely to have the same problem with the next person, so I might as well fix it here with this one, right.'"

© Gregg DeGuire The pair share sons Matthew and John Owen

Rob's family is tight-knit

The show, written by John Owen and his father and starring the pair, was a chance to bring them even closer than before, and the 28-year-old admitted it was "lovely" to work with his dad.

"You're not going to be around forever, but film is forever, baby. We'll have this. Or if you're ever missing me, you can just turn on some Unstable and get our viewership numbers up," John Owen joked to his dad in the interview.

© Kevin Mazur Rob and John Owen co-wrote Netflix's Unstable and star alongside each other in the show

"I have learned a lot from you, that's for sure. Like, actually, you're going to want to slow down or walk a little faster there, buddy."

"Or don't wear that color palette because it's going to blow you out. Or make sure that they're powdering your face because you get a little shiny in the afternoon." Rob also shares his son Matthew, 31, with his wife Sheryl.