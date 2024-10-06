Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay spotted making 'cheeky' faces at her discoball jumpsuit on Strictly

If Strictly Come Dancing was judged on style, Tess Daly would have topped the leaderboard with her glittering royal blue jumpsuit worn to host the live show on Saturday night.

Hosting alongside Claudia Winkleman in a sparkling Night Fever inspired getup from Australian brand Nookie, Tess looked phenomenal in the halterneck number, complete with a cowl neckline, a fitted bodice and 70s flared trousers.

The Strictly presenter, styled by Laury Smith, slipped into iridescent heels from L.K.Bennett, and shone with a sparkling set of jewels from Missoma London.

© Instagram / @tessdaly Tess looked phenomenal in her royal blue jumpsuit

The golden blonde star wore her hair in her signature bouncy curls, rocking an electric blue winged eyeliner and discoball-inspired eyeshadow to elevate her beauty glow.

© Instagram / @tessdaly Tess' golden blonde hair was styled in voluminous curls

As fans flocked to social media to share their love for Tess' glittering getup, nobody looked more impressed than her husband, Vernon Kay, who made a surprise appearance in the audience on Saturday night's show.

Seated in the front row behind his wife, fans were quick to notice Tess' husband flashing a cheeky smile in the background as she welcomed Amy Dowden and JLS star JB Gill to the stage.

"What a fab night @bbcstrictly!! What a show!!" Vernon penned on his Instagram page, sparking a major reaction from fans who noticed his secret cameo.

"Watched you pulling faces behind Tess... like a kid at the back of the classroom! Loved it," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Great to see you in the audience! Some interesting cheeky facial expressions!"

A third penned: "You must be so proud of Tess and she looked fabulous last night."

Tess and Vernon's relationship

Vernon and Tess began dating shortly after meeting on T4, a show for which Vernon was a presenter, and the then-twenty-something sweethearts went on to become one of TV's best-known couples.

In 2003, after two years of dating, Tess and Vernon married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been married since 2003

The couple welcomed their first daughter Phoebe in 2004 and later welcomed their second daughter, Amber, in 2009.Tess recently opened up about the secret to her happy marriage.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, she shared: "I guess it's being completely comfortable together. We get along and it's just easy. I haven't gotten bored of his company yet, and he hasn't of mine. He's wonderful."