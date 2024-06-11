Strictly's Tess Daly is a disco queen in party photo with Vernon Kay

Tess Daly may be taking a momentary break from our screens as she awaits the next season of Strictly Come Dancing, but that didn't stop the TV star from adding a healthy dose of ballroom glamour into her outfit this weekend.

Tess, 55, was positively glowing as she stole a selfie with her husband Vernon Kay, 55, ahead of a friend's fancy-dress party.

"Back to the 80’s for a friend's birthday celebration this weekend," Tess shared with her 876k Instagram followers. "Retiring the side braid and bucket hat now @vernonkay," she teased.

The glamorous Strictly host looked radiant in a striped cream and gold bardot dress with sheer details. Complete with a ruched square neckline, puffed sleeves and glittering gold stripes, Tess looked ready to hit a disco in her retro ensemble.

The mother-of-two, who shares daughters Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14, with her husband Vernon, swept her blonde hair into a chunky side plait, letting bangs à-la Baby Spice frame her face.

The blonde beauty added a set of glittering disco ball earrings and a bronzed makeup look to highlight her natural summer glow. Vernon dressed down in a sporty tracksuit and bucket hat, smiling beside his wife as they slipped off to a friends' 80s-themed soirée.

"You both look great! Lovely couple! Love your Radio show Vern!" penned a fan in the comments of Tess' Instagram post. "I think you both look fab! No better style than the 80s."

Another fan commented: "Lovely photo of a gorgeous couple!"

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's relationship timeline

Tess and Vernon were in the early stages of their media careers when they first locked eyes at a BBC Christmas Party.

Recalling the moment on the Changes podcast, BBC Radio 2 host Vernon said: "We met at the BBC Music and Entertainment Christmas party. We’d been working together briefly and we knew this was the night where he fancies you and she kind of likes you type thing and then we went to Fabric and we snogged on the balcony of Fabric, that was our first kiss."

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images The couple met at a BBC Christmas Party

After staying on the phone "for hours" after that first romantic encounter, the couple married in 2003 and now share two children together, daughters Phoebe and Amber.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon have been married for more than 20 years

Vernon said he and Tess also still tried to keep some things private and out of the spotlight to help their romance and relationship.

He said: “Keep it private and precious, I think that's the key. There's no value in privacy, it's priceless because it's very difficult to maintain.”