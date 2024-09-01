Vernon Kay stuns BBC Radio 2 co-star with Tess Daly marriage revelation

Vernon Kay surprised his BBC Radio 2 co-star on Friday when he made a revelation about his marriage to Tess Daly.



The hilarious exchange took place when Scott Mills ended his morning radio show by playing Britney Spears' hit 'Stronger' which prompted Vernon to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about the time he met his wife Tess while on Top of the Pops@play.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon tied the knot in 2003

The lovebirds, who went on to tie the knot in 2003, first met when they 'recreated' the music video for Britney's 'Hit Me Baby One More Time,' with Tess rocking Geri Halliwell's iconic Union Jack dress while Vernon donned a school uniform.

In a surprise twist, Vernon went on to explain how his co-star Scott ultimately had a part to play in their love story.

© Shutterstock Vernon made the revelation on BBC Radio 2

Opening up, Vernon told Scott: "It was Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly and I, recreated the video for Britney Spears' 'Hit Me Baby One More Time'. That's how we first met.

"Yeah, I was dressed… No, she was dressed as Geri Halliwell, Spice Girls Union Jack dress; I was dressed as Britney Spears [from the] 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' video. School uniform - it was in a charity shop on Shepherd's Green, Shepherd's Bush Green."

Scott quizzed: "And for a moment, did you think that it was me instead of your wife?" To which Vernon responded: "Well, no, I think we talked about it. I think you teed it up. I think you set it up as, 'Why don't you and our new presenter Tess Daly, go and do this?'" reports Birmingham Live.

© Getty Images The couple share two daughters together

Stunned by Vernon's revelation, a surprised Scott continued: "So, am I responsible for you being married to Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly?" to which Vernon confirmed: "In a roundabout way."

Ultimately taken aback by Vernon's story, Scott finished by adding: "I can't get my head around that."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's love story

After two years of dating, power couple Tess and Vernon went on to tie the knot in 2003 at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

© Getty Images Vernon and Tess with their daughter Phoebe

The couple welcomed their first daughter Phoebe in 2004 and later welcomed their second daughter, Amber, in 2009.

Tess recently opened up about the secret to her happy marriage. During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, she shared: "I guess it's being completely comfortable together. We get along and it's just easy. I haven't gotten bored of his company yet, and he hasn't of mine. He's wonderful."