Strictly's Tess Daly looks totally flawless in swimsuit photo - here's how she stays in shape

Tess Daly is known for taking stock of her health and fitness, and a recent swimsuit photo proves she's in better shape than ever. She took to Instagram with the snap as she shot for beachwear brand Naia Beach, and fans and fellow stars were blown away by how good she looked. So how does the Strictly Come Dancing star stay so fit and healthy?

Tess Daly's exercise routine

The TV presenter previously revealed that she often starts her day with a simple five minutes of skipping, while she's also a fan of yoga, swimming and trampolining. "I don't like sweating much, so [I do] yoga because that's gentle. I do really enjoy swimming, and I like skipping and trampolining," Tess said in the April issue of Health & Wellbeing.

"We've got a little trampoline at home outside, and that's great for getting your lymphatic system moving and for your circulation. Sometimes I'll do five minutes of skipping at the start of the day – one minute on and one minute off, and it's great, it really wakes up the system." She added: "If you're feeling a bit sluggish in the morning, it's a brilliant way to wake up – better than a cup of coffee I'd say! And it's cheap and cheerful – just buy a skipping rope from Amazon, it's there the next day for a couple of quid."

She went on: "You can skip inside if the weather is bad, it's an all-weather exercise that really gets your circulation going, it wakes you up, and it keeps you trim. I like skipping, it's a joyful exercise that puts a smile on your face. I recommend it to everyone I know because it's easy and it reminds you of being a child again. It gets part of the body moving that you haven't moved for a while. Everything is moving at the same time, it feels good, it boosts the endorphins and it's quick."

Tess Daly practices meditation

Tess has also discovered a love for meditation. "In these busy hectic lives that we all lead, I think it's great, if you can, to take out 20 minutes at the start of the day just for yourself to meditate and sit quietly because the day definitely flows better afterwards.

"I've started setting my alarm 20 minutes earlier, which was difficult at the beginning because it's still dark when your alarm's going off, but I'll get up at 6.20am and have half an hour to myself before everyone else gets up. That time for me is great – I can go over the day, sit with myself quietly, meditate for 20 minutes, and it really helps calm your entire outlook for the day – it works for me."

