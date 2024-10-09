Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, flashes enormous 26 carat diamond ring during romantic parisian date night with Lloyd Klein, 56

Jocelyn Wildenstein, often referred to as the "Catwoman" of high society, proved once again that she still knows how to dazzle onlookers during a glamorous night out in Paris.

The 84-year-old socialite was spotted flaunting a jaw-dropping yellow diamond ring, estimated to be over 26 carats, as she enjoyed an intimate dinner with her long-time fiancé, Lloyd Klein.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2017, looked every bit the picture of elegance as they stepped out together in the City of Lights.

Recommended video You may also like 10 Celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine

Jocelyn, known for her eye-catching style as much as her distinctively feline appearance, embraced her signature look with a bold leopard-print top paired with sleek black leather trousers.

Adding a touch of old Hollywood glamour, she wrapped herself in a luxurious fur jacket and carried a chic designer handbag. But, it was the dazzling yellow diamond on her finger, accompanied by a matching lavish necklace, that truly stole the show.

© Aissaoui Nacer / MEGA Jocelyn Wildenstein was seen wearing a breathtaking 26+ carat Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond

Lloyd, who at 57 is almost three decades her junior, kept his look equally polished for the evening out. He sported a sophisticated black jacket and bow tie, giving his ensemble a modern twist by pairing it with dark jeans. The couple, clearly comfortable in front of the camera, posed for photos together, exuding a sense of style and confidence that belied their age difference.

Jocelyn's unconventional beauty and distinctive look have been the subject of endless fascination and media speculation for years.

© Aissaoui Nacer / MEGA Jocelyn Wildenstein enjoyed a romantic dinner with fiancé Lloyd Klein

Despite being dubbed "Catwoman" due to her dramatic cosmetic surgeries, the socialite has long insisted that her unique appearance is more down to good genes than a surgeon’s scalpel.

“The lynx has perfect eyes. If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes — cat eyes — and high cheekbones,” she once told Vanity Fair in response to the widespread rumors about her multiple procedures.

© Instagram Jocelyn is known as the 'Catwoman' for her feline features

Jocelyn has maintained that her facial structure is hereditary, and that the feline-like features people focus on are a family trait, not the result of going under the knife.

Nevertheless, her critics remain skeptical. Her former husband, Alec Wildenstein, once claimed that the couple first dabbled in plastic surgery as early as 1978, just a year after their wedding.

According to Alec, the pair reportedly began with his-and-hers eye lifts. From there, it seems Jocelyn’s passion for tweaking her appearance only intensified. Alec’s comments, along with Jocelyn’s ever-evolving look, have fueled decades of speculation about just how much work the former art dealer’s wife has actually had done.

Despite the constant media scrutiny, Jocelyn has never shied away from embracing her unique appearance. She even revealed to People in a rare interview back in 2017 that she had no intention of giving up cosmetic procedures anytime soon.

© Photo: Instagram Jocelyn when she was younger

“I’ve said to myself I’ll continue for the next ten years and then I may stop,” she stated confidently. “It is not an addiction that I have, but I am not averse to having more work. I would happily have more if I felt I needed it. Why not?”

And it appears that Jocelyn is true to her word. Even in her eighties, the high-profile socialite has continued to explore her options for staying youthful, insisting that she would “one day be the oldest person in the world to have cosmetic surgery” if it meant preserving her look. The grandmother-of-two seems to defy traditional ideas of aging, holding on to her signature appearance that has long been the subject of both admiration and controversy.

Away from the public eye, Jocelyn’s life hasn’t always been as glamorous as her glittering dinners in Paris would suggest. Her tumultuous marriage to Alec, which ended in a high-profile and messy divorce in 1999, saw the former couple trading barbs over everything from affairs to plastic surgeries. When the dust finally settled, Jocelyn walked away with a staggering $2.5 billion settlement and an additional $100 million each year for 13 years thereafter, one of the largest divorce settlements in history.

Yet, despite the massive payout, Jocelyn’s financial situation has been the subject of some shocking headlines in recent years. The former billionaire declared bankruptcy in 2018, citing millions of dollars in unpaid bills. But even that hasn’t stopped her from maintaining her lavish lifestyle, filled with designer clothes, jewels, and, of course, more plastic surgeries.

The opulent life Jocelyn lives today is a far cry from the woman she was in the throwback photo she recently shared on Instagram. In the image, the socialite looks almost unrecognizable, with her flowing blonde hair and classic beauty reminiscent of a Hollywood starlet from the golden age of cinema.

Pictured cradling her daughter Diane on her lap, Jocelyn’s appearance back then was worlds apart from the look she is famous for today. Fans were left in awe by the photo, which captures a different side to the enigmatic figure — one of serene elegance and maternal warmth.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein,” she captioned the picture, which quickly garnered attention from her followers, despite the fact that she keeps comments turned off on her posts. The nostalgic snapshot seemed to transport fans back to a time before the drastic changes, evoking a sense of curiosity about what might have prompted her remarkable transformation.