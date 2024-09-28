Penny Lancaster wows in fitted backless dress for night out with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster was the epitome of glamour as she enjoyed an evening out with her husband Sir Rod Stewart on Friday.

The 53-year-old attended the Hopelessly Devoted launch party at The NED London, looking incredible for the occasion wearing a slinky navy slinky backless dress with a floral print.

© aldridgeuk Penny performed at the event

Beautifully accessorised, Penny rounded off the look with a selection of statement gold necklaces and a pair of matching hoops, while her hair looked stunning in a voluminous blown-out style.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Loose Women panellist was seen singing 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', while her husband Rod, 79, supported his wife as the pair looked as loved-up as ever.

The post was captioned: "Launch event for my new concept Hopelessly Devoted at The NED London. Designed to celebrate the incredible bond we all share with our fur babies! Thank you to all of my friends who supported the campaign. Particular thanks to Penny Lancaster who sang Hopelessly Devoted which was incredible!"

Supporting the charity close to their hearts, Penny and Rod shared a snapshot earlier this week of themselves posing with their beloved Labradoodle, Lily.

In the photo taken by their son Alistair, 18, the couple cuddled up to their rescue dog. Penny looked radiant in a white loose-fitting blouse and a pair of wide-leg denim jeans, while Rod matched his wife in a white shirt and a pair of black trousers with splashed white spec detailing.

Sharing their rescue story for the charity event, Penny and Rod wrote on Instagram: "Lilly, our rescue dog from Battersea, came into our lives just before lockdown. She shows us her gratitude every day with her love, protection and loyalty.

"She doesn't leave our sides and is the best guard dog, warning us of anyone approaching ten minutes before we know they're even close."

© Instagram Rod and Penny adopted Lily in 2019

The pair continued: "Lilly's unconditional love is like no other. We may have rescued her, but we are so blessed to have found her."

Lorraine Kelly, Claudia Winkleman, and Joss Stone are also among the stars taking part in the special fundraiser.