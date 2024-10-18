Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham loves this dress so much she bought it twice - in opposite colours
Harper Beckham and her mother Victoria Beckham wearing black on Instagram© Victoria Beckham

The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham loves a maxi dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Harper Beckham  has been out and about with her mother recently and her wardrobe has been totally on point. She's sported a variety of maxi dresses, which seem to be her favourite style of dress lately! 

On Thursday, the 13-year-old style icon joined her mother in LA, where she attended a party to celebrate the fashion designer's launch of her brand-new concealer.

 Harper opted for a black, slip-style satin gown with a subtle keyhole neckline from her mother's eponymous fashion brand.

The little sister of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham wore the same dress earlier this month, but in pink! 

Harper wore a blush gown in the rain, walking with David and Brooklyn Beckham under umbrellas. Her delicate, flowy dress contrasted playfully with the weather, showcasing her stylish confidence.© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
Harper wore the same dress in pink last month

The teenager went to Paris for her mum's eagerly anticipated fashion show for her SS25 collection. 

Posing with her family ahead of the show, Harper teamed the same dress with stunning white sandals. The only Beckham daughter swept her hair down her shoulder and her makeup was fresh, glowing, and natural.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Harper and her dad David Beckham in Paris last month

The dress is part of VB's SS25 collection which will drop early next year. We bet Harper will snap it up in even more colours; she is the best advert for it!

Harper loves a maxi dress

Harper seems to be really enjoying full-length frocks. Earlier this week, she went to the Anastasia Beverly Hills launch in LA alongside Victoria, wearing a lovely maxi slip dress in an eye-catching Barbie pink tone and adorned with a funky psychedelic print.

Harper Beckham wearing pink dress with mother Victoria Beckham Instagram© Instagram
Harper rocking a pink dress earlier this week

In April, Harper almost stole the show at her mother's birthday party. VB marked her 50th with a show-stopping party which was lavish and had a star-studded guest list.

family posing on steps in home© Instagram
Harper wearing a white dress at mum Victoria's 50th birthday party

Budding fashionista Harper wore a beautiful ivory satin dress that came from her mother's fashion house once again. The white silk number was very grown up and featured a lovely gentle fishtail and delicate straps. She added simple white heels and a pretty box clutch with gold detail.

