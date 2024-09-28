Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's new IT bag - Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara and Harper all have one
Need a new handbag? Victoria Beckham's new style has the Hollywood seal of approval

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham presented her new collection during Paris Fashion Week on Friday night and the show was a roaring success. Her SS25 collection came to life on the catwalk and it was full of some amazing garments; from transparent swaths of fabric, to leather jackets galore, billowing sleeves and hems and of course, some impeccable leather goods.

One item that kept cropping up was a small, top-handle handbag in a variety of shades. It's similar to an existing bag VB produced last season, called the 'Nano Dorian' but this is smaller, with a different strap.

The stunning style had a structured shape and was finished with illustrious gold hardware. 

Victoria Beckham Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Victoria's new bag lit up the catwalk

It seems this is going to be the new IT bag of the season because, not only was it a big hit on the catwalk, Victoria's best friend, Eva Longoria had it in black, her daughter Harper carried it in salmon pink and  Sofia Vergara rocked it in navy. What a lineup!

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Harper carried the new VB bag in pink

In fact, actress Sofia actually shared some videos of herself and Eva post-show, enjoying a glass of wine, and on the table, was a selection of the bags. 

Eva Longoria attends Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 25 Fashion Show on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Eva looked stunnin with her Victoria Beckham bag

We guarantee it's going to be everywhere as soon as it drops online.

The show

Victoria, 50, was cheered on by the entire Beckham clan. They sat FROW and looked so proud of the fashion mogul. David, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Nicola Peltz Beckham all took their place to watch as the models paraded down the runway.

David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show© Instagram/@davidbeckham
Victoria's famous family took a snap before they headed to the show

Eagle-eyed fans actually spotted that VB had her favourite water personalised for guests.

 Love it! Victoria selected DASH Water to play a key role in her show, which saw the brand develop bespoke POSH Water cans for everyone. The ice-cold cans were individually personalised with the names of each of the high-profile guests including Sofia and Vogue legend Anna Wintour. How cool!

Dash water drank by models at the Victoria Beckham fashion show in Paris
Guests sipped on VB's favourite water at the show

All eyes were also on Harper, 13. The only Beckham daughter looked radiant as she posed with her family ahead of the show, wearing a pretty pink, silk dress with keyhole detail. 

Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Romeo and David arrive at the show alongside Harper

She added stunning white sandals and lots of gold jewellery, including pieces from Van Cleef & Arpels. The teenager wore her honey-toned locks in a straight, sleek style, and sported fresh glowing skin.

