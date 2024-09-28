Victoria Beckham's new IT bag - Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara and Harper all have one

Victoria Beckham presented her new collection during Paris Fashion Week on Friday night and the show was a roaring success. Her SS25 collection came to life on the catwalk and it was full of some amazing garments; from transparent swaths of fabric, to leather jackets galore, billowing sleeves and hems and of course, some impeccable leather goods.

One item that kept cropping up was a small, top-handle handbag in a variety of shades. It's similar to an existing bag VB produced last season, called the 'Nano Dorian' but this is smaller, with a different strap.

The stunning style had a structured shape and was finished with illustrious gold hardware.

© Getty Victoria's new bag lit up the catwalk

It seems this is going to be the new IT bag of the season because, not only was it a big hit on the catwalk, Victoria's best friend, Eva Longoria had it in black, her daughter Harper carried it in salmon pink and Sofia Vergara rocked it in navy. What a lineup!

© Getty Harper carried the new VB bag in pink

In fact, actress Sofia actually shared some videos of herself and Eva post-show, enjoying a glass of wine, and on the table, was a selection of the bags.

© Getty Eva looked stunnin with her Victoria Beckham bag

We guarantee it's going to be everywhere as soon as it drops online.

The show

Victoria, 50, was cheered on by the entire Beckham clan. They sat FROW and looked so proud of the fashion mogul. David, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Nicola Peltz Beckham all took their place to watch as the models paraded down the runway.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham Victoria's famous family took a snap before they headed to the show

Eagle-eyed fans actually spotted that VB had her favourite water personalised for guests.

Love it! Victoria selected DASH Water to play a key role in her show, which saw the brand develop bespoke POSH Water cans for everyone. The ice-cold cans were individually personalised with the names of each of the high-profile guests including Sofia and Vogue legend Anna Wintour. How cool!

Guests sipped on VB's favourite water at the show

All eyes were also on Harper, 13. The only Beckham daughter looked radiant as she posed with her family ahead of the show, wearing a pretty pink, silk dress with keyhole detail.

© Getty Romeo and David arrive at the show alongside Harper

She added stunning white sandals and lots of gold jewellery, including pieces from Van Cleef & Arpels. The teenager wore her honey-toned locks in a straight, sleek style, and sported fresh glowing skin.