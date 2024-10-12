Harper Beckham twins with mum Victoria in black corset

Harper Beckham looked seriously stylish as she enjoyed a family evening out with her parents and siblings – and the teen looked just like her mum.

The daughter of Victoria Beckham attended the launch of her brother Brooklyn's, Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing a black corset top paired with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers.

© Victoria Beckham Romeo Beckham was the only family member missing from the event

For her hair, the 13-year-old opted for soft waves, while her makeup looked natural with a touch of mascara and a hint of rosy blush.

The teen twinned with her mum Victoria, 50, who looked chic as always in an oversized black blazer and a pair of strappy heels. Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, 29, also got the memo, opting for a leotard-style black blazer that showed off her long legs, teamed with sheer tights and platform heels.

© Victoria Beckham Harper looked stylish in a pair of denim jeans and a corset top

Former England player David Beckham looked smart for his son's event in a black suit with a white T-shirt and matching trainers, while eldest Beckham son Brooklyn, 25, wore a similar ensemble with black shoes.

Victoria shared a photo on Instagram with the Beckham clan, writing: "@brooklynpeltzbeckham your dream has become a reality and we could not have been prouder of you last night. We all love you so much! Kisses… Miss you @romeobeckham."

Harper has been proving to have her mum's sense of style with her latest looks. Last week, the teenager looked effortlessly put-together in a pair of on-trend baggy jeans, teamed with a cashmere knit and white trainers.

© Getty Harper looked stunning in a pink silk gown for her Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

The snapshot was taken by Victoria as her daughter posed in front of brother Brooklyn's Cloud23 shop display, with the caption: "Harper Seven is so proud of her big brother!!"

Harper's incredible jewellery collection has also become a talking point among fans. During her mother Victoria's 2225 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, she wore a stunning pastel pink silk gown, which she paired with a selection of necklaces from Van Cleef & Arpels.

To complete the look, Harper added her go-to 'LOVE' Cartier bracelet, which is worth around £7,000.