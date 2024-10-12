Harper Beckham twins with mum Victoria in black corset

Harper Beckham looked seriously stylish as she enjoyed a family evening out with her parents and siblings – and the teen looked just like her mum.
The daughter of Victoria Beckham attended the launch of her brother Brooklyn's, Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing a black corset top paired with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers.
For her hair, the 13-year-old opted for soft waves, while her makeup looked natural with a touch of mascara and a hint of rosy blush.
The teen twinned with her mum Victoria, 50, who looked chic as always in an oversized black blazer and a pair of strappy heels. Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, 29, also got the memo, opting for a leotard-style black blazer that showed off her long legs, teamed with sheer tights and platform heels.
Former England player David Beckham looked smart for his son's event in a black suit with a white T-shirt and matching trainers, while eldest Beckham son Brooklyn, 25, wore a similar ensemble with black shoes.
Victoria shared a photo on Instagram with the Beckham clan, writing: "@brooklynpeltzbeckham your dream has become a reality and we could not have been prouder of you last night. We all love you so much! Kisses… Miss you @romeobeckham."
Harper has been proving to have her mum's sense of style with her latest looks. Last week, the teenager looked effortlessly put-together in a pair of on-trend baggy jeans, teamed with a cashmere knit and white trainers.
The snapshot was taken by Victoria as her daughter posed in front of brother Brooklyn's Cloud23 shop display, with the caption: "Harper Seven is so proud of her big brother!!"
Harper's incredible jewellery collection has also become a talking point among fans. During her mother Victoria's 2225 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, she wore a stunning pastel pink silk gown, which she paired with a selection of necklaces from Van Cleef & Arpels.
To complete the look, Harper added her go-to 'LOVE' Cartier bracelet, which is worth around £7,000.