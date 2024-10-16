Harper Beckham is Victoria's literal twin in psychedelic Barbie dress

Harper Beckham is the world's most trendiest teenager right now! The 13-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham has been wearing some seriously chic outfits of late and we are in awe.
On Tuesday evening, Harper appeared on her mother's Instagram as Victoria went to a fabulous event in LA. VB headed to the Anastasia Beverly Hills launch, representing her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. The launch party was quite the soiree.
Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl said: "Thank you so much to my dearest friend @anastasiabeverlyhills for hosting us in your beautiful home last night! You are truly an inspiration and it’s always such a pleasure to be back in LA with you. Kisses #HarperSeven @norvina @victoriabeckhambeauty xx"
Harper looked lovely in a gorgeous maxi slip dress that was designed in a fabulous Barbie pink shade and was adorned with a psychedelic print which ensured she stood out from the crowd. She wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.
Fans loved her look, and took to the comment section to shower the 13-year-old's getup with praise. One follower wrote: "So we all agree that Harper is our favourite. Right? Xx such a doll." Another wrote: "Harper is such a beautiful young lady!" and "Wow Harper!"
Harper has been very busy lately. At the weekend, the little sister of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz enjoyed a family evening out, and the teen looked just like her mum.
Harper stepped out at the launch of her brother Brooklyn's Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing a black corset top paired with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers. The teen twinned with her mum Victoria, 50, who looked chic as always in an oversized black blazer and a pair of strappy heels. Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, 29, also got the memo, opting for a leotard-style black blazer that showed off her long legs, teamed with sheer tights and platform heels.
Harper is a chip off the block when it comes to her fashion credentials. She appears to have her mum's sense of style lately. Last week, the teenager looked effortlessly put-together in a pair of on-trend baggy jeans, teamed with a cashmere knit and white trainers.