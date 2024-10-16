Harper Beckham is Victoria's literal twin in psychedelic Barbie dress

Harper Beckham is the world's most trendiest teenager right now! The 13-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham has been wearing some seriously chic outfits of late and we are in awe.

WATCH: Harper Beckham dazzles in beautiful ballgown

On Tuesday evening, Harper appeared on her mother's Instagram as Victoria went to a fabulous event in LA. VB headed to the Anastasia Beverly Hills launch, representing her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. The launch party was quite the soiree.

© Instagram Harper Beckham wowed in pink

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl said: "Thank you so much to my dearest friend @anastasiabeverlyhills for hosting us in your beautiful home last night! You are truly an inspiration and it’s always such a pleasure to be back in LA with you. Kisses #HarperSeven @norvina @victoriabeckhambeauty xx"

Harper looked lovely in a gorgeous maxi slip dress that was designed in a fabulous Barbie pink shade and was adorned with a psychedelic print which ensured she stood out from the crowd. She wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

© Victoria Beckham Harper looked stylish in a pair of denim jeans and a corset top last week

Fans loved her look, and took to the comment section to shower the 13-year-old's getup with praise. One follower wrote: "So we all agree that Harper is our favourite. Right? Xx such a doll." Another wrote: "Harper is such a beautiful young lady!" and "Wow Harper!"

Harper has been very busy lately. At the weekend, the little sister of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz enjoyed a family evening out, and the teen looked just like her mum.

© Victoria Beckham Harper joined her family at Brooklyn's event

Harper stepped out at the launch of her brother Brooklyn's Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing a black corset top paired with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers. The teen twinned with her mum Victoria, 50, who looked chic as always in an oversized black blazer and a pair of strappy heels. Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, 29, also got the memo, opting for a leotard-style black blazer that showed off her long legs, teamed with sheer tights and platform heels.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Harper has a keen interest in fashion

Harper is a chip off the block when it comes to her fashion credentials. She appears to have her mum's sense of style lately. Last week, the teenager looked effortlessly put-together in a pair of on-trend baggy jeans, teamed with a cashmere knit and white trainers.