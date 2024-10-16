Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham,13, is Victoria’s literal twin in psychedelic Barbie dress
Subscribe
Harper Beckham,13, is Victoria’s literal twin in psychedelic Barbie dress
Harper Beckham wearing pink dress with mother Victoria Beckham Instagram

Harper Beckham is Victoria's literal twin in psychedelic Barbie dress

David Beckham's only daughter looks lovely in a bodycon pink dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Harper Beckham is the world's most trendiest teenager right now! The 13-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham has been wearing some seriously chic outfits of late and we are in awe.

WATCH: Harper Beckham dazzles in beautiful ballgown

On Tuesday evening, Harper appeared on her mother's Instagram as Victoria went to a fabulous event in LA. VB headed to the Anastasia Beverly Hills launch, representing her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. The launch party was quite the soiree.

Harper Beckham wearing pink dress with mother Victoria Beckham Instagram© Instagram
Harper Beckham wowed in pink

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl said: "Thank you so much to my dearest friend @anastasiabeverlyhills for hosting us in your beautiful home last night! You are truly an inspiration and it’s always such a pleasure to be back in LA with you. Kisses #HarperSeven @norvina @victoriabeckhambeauty xx"

Harper looked lovely in a gorgeous maxi slip dress that was designed in a fabulous Barbie pink shade and was adorned with a psychedelic print which ensured she stood out from the crowd. She wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

harper beckham cloud 23 event © Victoria Beckham
Harper looked stylish in a pair of denim jeans and a corset top last week

Fans loved her look, and took to the comment section to shower the 13-year-old's getup with praise. One follower wrote: "So we all agree that Harper is our favourite. Right? Xx such a doll." Another wrote: "Harper is such a beautiful young lady!" and "Wow Harper!"

Harper has been very busy lately. At the weekend, the little sister of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz enjoyed a family evening out, and the teen looked just like her mum.

beckham family romeo's cloud23 launch © Victoria Beckham
Harper joined her family at Brooklyn's event

Harper stepped out at the launch of her brother Brooklyn's Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing a black corset top paired with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers. The teen twinned with her mum Victoria, 50, who looked chic as always in an oversized black blazer and a pair of strappy heels. Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, 29, also got the memo, opting for a leotard-style black blazer that showed off her long legs, teamed with sheer tights and platform heels.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
Harper has a keen interest in fashion

Harper is a chip off the block when it comes to her fashion credentials. She appears to have her mum's sense of style lately. Last week, the teenager looked effortlessly put-together in a pair of on-trend baggy jeans, teamed with a cashmere knit and white trainers.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More