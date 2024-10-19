Penn Badgley's gorgeous tattooed wife steals the limelight during rare red carpet appearance

Penn Badgley may be the famous face in his marriage – but his wife stole the show during a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday.

The You star, 37, was joined by his gorgeous, better half, Domino Kirke, 40, at the Giorgio Armani Women's fashion show and after-party at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity couples who seemingly don't age

Penn looked dapper in a dark tuxedo with a velvet jacket and bowtie, but it was Domino who stood out wearing a floor-length black gown with a square neckline and velvet detailing.

Domino's sleeveless dress showcased the numerous tattoos scattered over her arms, hands, and fingers.

She accentuated her natural beauty with minimal makeup and wore her brunette hair down in a straight style.

Penn met his wife, a singer and doula to A-listers like Amy Schumer, in 2014. The pair tied the knot three years later in early 2017 in a simple courthouse ceremony.

© Getty Images Domino showed off her multiple tattoos

In August 2020, they welcomed their first child, a son named James, now four. Penn is also stepfather to Domino's 15-year-old son Cassius, whom she shares with her ex-partner Morgan O'Kane.

Speaking of his blended family, the Gossip Girl alum told the New York Times' Modern Love podcast in March: "I have an interesting situation where I have a biological son and a stepson.

"And my stepson is – his father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I'm something else."

© Getty Images Domino looked gorgeous in her black gown

Penn has enjoyed a lucrative career and admitted last year that he is thankful he was able to achieve much of his success before he became a husband and a father.

"I did most of that without any kids or spouse, you know? Or any real consideration for family – and now all that's very different," he told Variety. "And I didn't do it with anything other than the pipe dreams of being a producer or a director or writer."

He added: "If this is how I'm going to exist in a way that for me is sustainable – emotionally and spiritually and psychologically – then this is how I'm gonna do it."

© Getty Images Penn and Domino married in 2017

Penn has said that becoming a father has changed his approach to playing serial killer Joe in the Netflix series, You, which will soon air its final fifth season.

He told Access: "The funny thing is I was curious what my new fatherhood, how that would influence my experience with Joe and acting with him, and sometimes it was almost not helpful because I was having such a light and joyful experience – still am – and Joe is so petrified."

© Netflix Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You

He continued: "He's so scared, and of course I can identify with the fear, but he's just so morbid in his obsessive, sort of like self-preservation, primal instinct that sometimes I almost found it harder as a result."

Domino previously opened up about her relationship with the A-lister. Speaking to Hey Mama, she revealed that when she first met Penn, she didn't expect their relationship to become serious.

© Getty Images Penn and Domino share a son, James

"I was sort of getting used to being a single mom, maybe a little too used to it," she said. "I had a really good thing with my kid, and we were like this little team.

"Penn and I were dating, but it wasn't nearly as serious as it is now, of course. I didn't think marriage was in the cards for us."