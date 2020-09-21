You's Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcome first child after suffering two miscarriages Congratulations are in order!

Gossip Girl and You actor Penn Badgley and his musician wife Domino Kirke have welcomed their first child together. Taking to social media on Sunday, the new mum shared an adorable snap of the new arrival to confirm the happy news.

READ: Top 10 baby names most likely to be winners

Domino appeared to give birth more than a month ago as she took to Instagram to post a second photograph of a drawing of a heart. "His heart shaped home, #40dayspostpartum #placentaart," she simply said in the caption.

Penn and his wife have been together since 2014 and tied the knot in 2017. However, during their relationship, the couple have suffered two devastating miscarriages. Meanwhile, Domino is also a doting mum to her ten-year-old son, Cassius, whom she shares with her ex-partner Morgan O'Kane.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Top 10 baby reveals

The English-American singer announced her pregnancy back in February in a heartfelt Instagram post. "On the road again... pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it," she said.

SEE: How much the Gossip Girl cast has changed over the years

READ: 14 best personalised baby grows & cute bodysuits for newborns

"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

Domino Kirke shared this snap to confirm her baby's arrival

Sharing her experience, she added: "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with ten years' worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.