Netflix’s You to end after season 5 - details The fifth and final season has been confirmed for You

Hello for the final time, You. Netflix has confirmed that the hit murderous show will be back for a fifth and final season - but will be making some major behind-the-scenes changes to the Penn Badgley show.

While our serial killer protagonist Joe Goldberg almost certainly won’t have changed his way for the final outing of the Netflix show, it will have a change of showrunners, with executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo taking over for Sera Gamble.

WATCH: Are you caught up on You?

Loading the player...

In the announcement, Netflix bosses hinted that Joe would "finally get his judgment day", or just get away with it scot-free of course. It will follow on from the season four finale, which saw Joe and his partner Kate return to the US following a stint in London.

Speaking about the potential ending, Penn told NME that it will be all about questioning the meaning behind justice. He said: "If it’s not answering that question, because it is a tough one, maybe it’s figuring out an even more refined or elegant way to pose that question.

Are you excited for season 5?

"That’s what we have an opportunity to do and I think what the writers have been positioning [the show] to do the whole time. The ending that they’ve pitched to me, I think it is that. Part of the reason I’m even able to say this is because of what [executive producer] Greg Berlanti shared with me: his idea about how it could end… and I can’t tell you what it is!"

Penn opened up about what to expect from season 5

In a statement, she said: "As I step back from day-to-day show running to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix.

MORE: Everything we know about Bridgerton season three from the release to the cast

MORE: 10 best 90s movies to watch on Netflix, Prime, Now TV and Disney+

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You’ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.