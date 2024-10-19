Angelina Jolie twins with supportive 'boyfriend' Akala in latest red carpet appearance

It was a big night for Angelina Jolie on Friday as she attended the London premiere of her new movie, Maria – and there was a familiar face lending her support on the red carpet.

The 49-year-old actress appeared at the star-studded premiere at the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall, and her rumored boyfriend, Akala was also in attendance.

Angelina and the British rapper, 40, twinned in all-black outfits as they posed separately for photos, despite going' Instagram official' earlier this month when he attended a party that was hosted by Angelina for her company Atelier Jolie.

The actress looked chic wearing a blazer over a plunging waistcoat which she teamed with matching pants and heeled boots.

Akala, meanwhile, looked dapper in a turtleneck sweater worn under a double-breasted coat, dark jeans, and smart sneakers.

Angelina and Akala first sparked romance rumors in August when they were seen leaving her hotel together during the Venice International Film Festival.

© Getty Images Akala showed his support for Angelina at the premiere

At the time, In Touch claimed the two had been dating for "more than a year" after Akala joined Angelina and her daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May last year.

The duo was also said to have enjoyed dinner together in Milan six months later, sparking further curiosity about their connection.

However, according to TMZ, the pair are just good friends and Akala is reportedly in a relationship with Chanelle Newman, the co-founder and executive producer of his music and the Hip-hop Shakespeare Company.

© Getty Images Angelina looked chic in an all-black outfit

Akala, whose real name is Kingslee James McLean Daley, first gained fame as a rapper before transitioning into political activism.

He has been a vocal supporter of social justice causes, even endorsing former Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn during the 2017 UK general election.

Notably, Akala is the younger brother of the acclaimed singer and rapper Ms. Dynamite, known for her string of hits in the early 2000s, including her debut album A Little Deeper, which won the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

© Getty Images Akala has supported Angelina on several occasions

But Akala isn't the only man linked to Angelina recently. The Maleficent star has also been linked to Broadway composer Justin Levine, a Tony Award-winning talent who was involved in the production of The Outsiders, a musical that Angelina co-produced.

Despite the speculation surrounding her love life, Angelina has made it clear that she's cautious about diving back into the dating world.

Previously speaking to E! News, Angelina admitted: "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now."

© Getty Images Angelina has been busy promoting her new film, Maria

These latest romance rumors come five years after Angelina was declared legally single from Brad Pitt, following a high-profile split that has yet to see a finalized divorce due to ongoing custody battles.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, when Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Their undeniable chemistry led to a media frenzy and, eventually, to one of the most high-profile relationships in Hollywood.

© Tribe Nine Studios/Mega Angelina and Akala at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica on May 27

The couple, often referred to as "Brangelina," went on to have six children together — Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

After nearly a decade together, they finally tied the knot in 2014 in an intimate ceremony at their Château Miraval estate in France. But just two years later, the marriage crumbled, with Angelina filing for divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences."