Samantha Cameron just wore a carbon copy of Princess Kate's most famous dress

Samantha Cameron just wore a carbon copy of Kate Middleton's most famous dress
Samantha Cameron and Kate Middletohn wearing red© Getty

When royalty and politics collide! Former Prime Minister David Cameron's wife looked sublime

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
On Tuesday, the stunning Samantha Cameron hosted a dinner to celebrate her new AW24 collection. As she presented her new offering, we couldn't help but notice A) what a stunning dress she was wearing, and B) How remarkably similar it looked to the Princess of Wales' dress she wore back in 2022, by now defunct British label The Vampire's Wife.

Samantha Cameron wearing a Cefinn dress at her AW24 dinner© @jessicadiner
Samantha Cameron wearing a Cefinn dress at her AW24 dinner

Samantha, who is affectionately called 'Sam Cam' by many, donned her 'Irina Silk Blend Bias Cut Maxi Dress' in a burgundy shade and the beautiful fabric positively shimmered in pictures that appeared on social media.

Cefinn Irina Silk Blend Bias Cut Maxi Dress - Burgundy
Sam wore this Cefinn dress, known as the 'Irina'

The glistening number costs £380 and the website says of the style: "Bringing Studio 54 glamour to our Winter 24 collection, the best-selling Irina dress is back and ready to party in a glittering silk-blend lamé. Soft and slinky with a beautiful drape, Irina has a flattering bias-cut skirt and V-neck collar which can be tied up or left loose. Be demure and stylish with an elegant sling-back or go all-out with statement earrings and a platform heel."

The Princess of Wales wore a dazzling dress that looked highly similar in 2022. On the third day of the Caribbean Tour, the wife of Prince William went to a reception at the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her outfit was seriously show-stopping.

The royal mother-of-three turned to high end label The Vampire's Wife to dress her. 

Kate Middleton attends a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, wearing a pink dress by The Vampire's Wife© Getty
Princess Kate in her The Vampire's Wife dress in 2022

She had worn the UK-based company before, coincidently on the royal tour of Ireland back in 2020. Kate's floor-length maxi dress was made in a majorly sparkly, iridescent silk chiffon. We love the eye-catching ruffle trim and metallic finish; it totally stood out from the crowd.

Sam Cam's fashion influence

Mother-of-four Sam stepped out in a variety of incredible labels when her husband was in power. 

Samantha Cameron in black dress© David M. Benett
Samantha at the Fashion Awards in 2018

From Roksanda to Alessandra Rich, the fashion designer always looked incredible, which meant she was a prolific figure in the style pages of all the biggest fashion magazines at the time, giving her serious fashion credentials.

