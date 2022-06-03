Samantha Cameron wears stunning £290 dress at Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Friday morning the royal family headed to St. Paul's Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

We were delighted to see former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha. The pair looked impeccably dressed; particularly Samantha, who rocked a gorgeous blue dress from her fashion line, Cefinn.

Known as the 'Cordelia' dress, the style has an elaborate collar and is boldly printed - perfect for a special occasion. The dress costs £290 and all sizes are currently available.

The mother-of-four is the founder and creative director of the brand and the sole designer. Celebrities adore her designs as do royalty - Kate Middleton has worn the brand on many occasions.

Samantha looked amazing in her Cefinn dress

Speaking about her brand, Samantha previously said: “I wanted to design a collection that had a very modern fashion edge but was easy to wear, style and look after. I want to make it simple for women to feel fashionable, feminine and confident.

"As a busy working mother, partner, and professional creative, I was frustrated by not being able to find contemporary priced, high quality, go-to fashion staples to take me through breakfast with the family and a day in the office followed by an evening out with my friends.”

Samantha accessorised with a chic hat

Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their husbands; Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance at the televised service.

Sadly, Her Majesty wasn't there. On Thursday, it was announced her absence was due to experiencing "some discomfort" at her Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour. Prince Andrew was also forced to pull out of the event after he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will also miss the service as he too has coronavirus and is now resting at home after cancelling all his prior engagements for this week.

