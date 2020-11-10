We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a metallic dress from cult label The Vampire's Wife during her visit to Ireland in March, royal-watchers from all over collectively swooned.

The green ruffled midi dress - a style that has been worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer - certainly made for a modern moment for Kate.

Her choice was the brand's 'Falconetti' dress, made in beautiful emerald silk and costing £1,595. Woah.

However, should green not be your colour, you'll be pleased to hear that this stunning and ultra-flattering frock now comes in gold – and even better news, it's in the sale!

The Vampire's Wife 'Falconetti' dress, £1,116.50, Liberty London

Keeping its ruffle-sleeved silhouette, metallic chiffon lined with silk and its flouncy and frilled skirt, this reimagined dress screams festive cheer – even if we may not have the Christmas we're used to.

While it's still an investment at £1,116.50, it is pure luxury and will take pride of place in your wardrobe for years to come – we won't be surprised if we see Kate rocking it at some point too.

Kate Middleton looked beautiful in the 'Falconetti' dress back in March

Should your purse-strings not stretch that far, then Shrimps offer a very similar dress in gold lamé for under £200.

It also features a ruffled hem and panels, a deep V neck and will make sure you sparkle this festive season.

Shrimps Lamé Ruffled Midi Dress, £198, Farfetch

Kate isn't the only royal who is a fan of The Vampire's Wife. Princess Beatrice has also worn a number of the brand's designs, and even owns a very similar style to Kate's 'Falconetti' dress.

Princess Beatrice wore The Vampire's Wife 'Veneration' dress

In August last year, Beatrice looked stunning in the label's 'Veneration' tiered dress, which features the same green metallic hue but more ruffles than the Duchess' version, for her appearance at Ellie Goulding's wedding.

Sadly, Beatrice's choice is now out of stock, which isn't surprising considering it dropped in price from £1,695 to just £510!

