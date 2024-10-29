Jennifer Lopez channels Princess Kate with surprising affordable accessory - shop the look

Jennifer Lopez is synonymous with Coach handbags at this point, but the 55-year-old actress surprised fashion fans when she was pictured carrying a very chic Strathberry on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday.

J.Lo was attending a screening of her new film Unstoppable and she looked incredible in a pink mini skirt and killer platform heels, styled with a white blouse and a matching oversized utility jacket.

Jennifer Lopez was all legs at the Hollywood screening

She completed the look with a sultry smokey eye, her hair styled in soft waves and the Strathberry Nano Tote in vanilla.

© Jon Kopaloff Jennifer was joined by Anthony Robles and Judy Robles at AFI FEST 2024

One of the British brand's newest silhouettes, the mini bag is designed to contain your essentials and features both a short and long detachable strap, so you can carry it by hand, over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

Handmade from real leather, it retails for £375/$495 and has an average rating of 4.8/5 from over 300 customer reviews.

"It feels very high quality and actually feels more sturdy than my higher end designer bags. Love it!" wrote one.

While another said: "The leather is gorgeous and the design is so elegant. It has the perfect amount of space for my essentials. Very pleased with my purchase!"

It's not exactly a high street price, but it's far more affordable than some of the designer pieces Jennifer has been spotted with.

If the handbag looks familiar, that's because you might have seen a very similar style before - carried by none other than the Princess of Wales. Kate has been pictured with several Strathberry bags over the years from the Mosaic Nano to the Multree Chain Wallet.

She looked truly angelic styling the Mosaic bag as part of an all-white outfit to attend her Christmas carol concert in December 2023.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate was a vision in all-white as she accessorised with her Strathberry Mosaic bag

Kate, 42, also owns the brand's Multree wallet-clutch in not one but three different colorways. She most notably carried it in the vanilla hue for the Royal of the Garter ceremony in June 2023.

© Pool The Princess looked effortlessly chic wearing a polka dress and carrying a Strathberry clutch

The minimalist and sophisticated aesthetic is the definition of the Quiet Luxury trend so you'd be forgiven for doing a double take, as Jennifer's signature look tends to fall a little more Mob Wife.

But Strathberry has been gaining fans stateside for some time now, and their timeless styles have also recently been spotted on the likes of Anna Kendrick and Lily Rutherford.

It seems now is the time to invest - a sell out or a price hike could be pending.