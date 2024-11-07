Lucy Liu, 55, looks unreal in tailored micro shorts and towering heels for stunning red carpet appearance

Lucy Liu stole the show at a screening of her upcoming holiday movie Red One at London's Vue Westfield on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit that showcased her incredible physique and put her toned legs front and center.

Lucy opted for a pair of tailored shorts that cut high on her slender legs, which looked never-ending with the addition of towering black heels and sheer tights.

She added a fitted, tuxedo jacket which she wore over a shiny corset-style top with a fishnet overlay that boasted a high collar.

Her all-black ensemble wasn't her only head-turning outfit of the day. She also rocked a holiday-inspired bright red jumpsuit.

Lucy attended a photocall at Potters Fields Park alongside her co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Evans.

She looked festive-ready in her bold one-piece, which featured bow detailing on the neckline, a belted waist, and wide-legged pants.

Her raven hair was worn down in a sleek center parting and contrasted beautifully against her colorful outfit.

Lucy stars as North Pole spy chief Zoe Harlow in Red One, who is part of the effort to locate Santa Claus after he is abducted.

The synopsis for the new Christmas movie reads: "After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas."

The star-studded cast also includes Mad Men alumna Kiernan Shipka, Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll, and Cheaper By The Dozen actress Bonnie Hunt.

When Lucy isn't busy working, her time is filled with being a single mom to her son, Rockwell, nine.

The actress welcomed Rockwell via gestational surrogate on August 27, 2015, and announced his birth on Instagram.

"Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding him.

The following year, Lucy opened up about why she decided to use a surrogate to become a mother.

"It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn't know when I was going to be able to stop," the Elementary star told People in 2016. "I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great."

She continued: "I didn't realize how quickly babies progress. Very basic things that you just take for granted.

"They're just this little lump of flesh, and then all the sudden they're turning around, they're observing you and they're smiling and they're interacting. It's a magical experience."

Last year, the Charlie's Angels star admitted she didn't overthink the surrogacy process. "I didn't mull it over too much. I didn't do a lot of research; I just pulled the trigger," she told The Cut.

"A lot of people read books about parenting. I didn't do any of that. I was like, 'When the child is here, I'm just going to figure it out.'"

On raising Rockwell as a single mom, Lucy previously told Mom.com: "We didn't create a traditional family that most people would say is 'the social norm,' but he never feels that he's without anything he needs."