Ginger Zee urged to 'stay safe' after worrying video

Ginger Zee has been urged to "stay safe" by her followers after she shared a worrying video of herself amid Tropical Storm Debby.

The GMA chief meteorologist, 43, is in North Carolina and posted a clip of herself at Wrightsville Beach being hammered by strong winds and rain.

"Quite the morning here at Wrightsville Beach, NC. Second landfall happened overnight in South Carolina and there is a lot to talk about. I'll see you on @goodmorningamerica," she captioned the clip, which you can see below.

WATCH: Ginger Zee shares video of Tropical Storm Debby

Storm Debby emerged over the Carolinas early Thursday, making a second landfall over the United States.

According to reports, Debby's intense rainfall drenched the Carolinas at a rate of one to three inches per hour.

Ginger's followers were quick to praise her dedication to her work but also expressed their fears for her safety.

"Always right in the middle of it all, you guys do a great job, be careful out there!!" one commented. A second said: "Thx for keeping us updated. Stay safe out there!" A third added: "Be safe out there!! I'm not far from NC coast & we have heavy wind & rain this morning."

© Instagram Ginger always goes above and beyond for her job

Ginger was officially promoted to ABC News Chief Meteorologist on December 2, 2013, taking over from Sam Champion after he left the network to take a job with The Weather Channel.

Last December, she took to Instagram to mark the huge decade milestone with a clip of Sam unofficially passing off the baton (or rain boots) to her to mark the occasion.

WATCH: Ginger Zee is named ABC and GMA's chief meteorologist a decade ago

In the caption alongside the clip, she wrote: "Tomorrow marks 10 years since I officially became chief meteorologist at ABC News (I honestly didn't realize it was this date – until my friend @producerrob sent me this video as a celebration gift) – 12 years in total here at @abcnews, it's a ride that's beyond my wildest dreams."

She continued: "The gratitude is oozing out of me today and every day as we keep growing this ultimate weather and now climate team. Can't wait to see what we do next," and proceeded to thank all her colleagues as well as husband Ben Aaron.

© Instagram Ginger has been with ABC News for over 10 years

The GMA official Instagram page also shared the moment and adorably wrote: "Happy 10 year anniversary to @ginger_zee becoming our chief meteorologist! What a wonderful ray of sunshine in our lives."

She replied: "So many outstanding moments after that! from standing in the only Cat 5 to starting the climate unit with my team. Can't wait to see what the next decade brings."

© Instagram Ginger was made ABC News Chief Meteorologist in 2013

In October 2021, Ginger announced that she was not only the chief meteorologist on the show but had also been promoted to the Managing Climate Editor for a brand new team.

"So excited to announce – I have a new title (Chief Meteorologist & managing editor of the climate unit) & my team is growing," she excitedly announced at the time.

