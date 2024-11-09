Demi Moore oozes elegance in age-defying new appearance

Demi Moore has been a staple in the spotlight for decades – but she has been working the red carpet hard over the last few months.

The 61-year-old actress is now busy promoting her new Paramount Plus series, Landman, and on Friday she was the epitome of elegance at a London screening.

Demi looked gorgeous wearing a gray blazer and a matching ankle-length skirt that both boasted scattered, black floral detailing.

Adding a little oomph to her demure look, Demi accentuated the blazer's plunging neckline by wearing nothing underneath.

She added a classic pair of black stilettos, and diamond earrings, and wore her black locks in her trademark style – down and straight with a center parting.

Demi was accompanied by her co-stars Jon Hamm, 53, Billy Bob Thornton, 69, and Ali Larter, 48. Billy and Ali also joined Demi for dinner at London's Chiltern Firehouse following the screening.

© Getty Images Demi displayed her youthful complexion

Landman was co-created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, 53, and podcaster Christian Wallace.

It is based on the podcast Boomtown, an 11-part documentary podcast that debuted in 2019 and chronicled the oil business in Texas.

The official synopsis reads: "Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.

© Getty Images Demi looked elegant in her matching gray ensemble

"Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics."

Demi is set to play series regular Cami, whose husband Monty (Jon) is one of the most powerful oil men in Texas, and a friend of main character Tommy Norris (Billy Bob), whose wife Angela is played by Ali.

© Getty Images Demi stars opposite Jon Hamm in Landman

Demi has been hitting the promotional trail hard lately following the success of her recent movie, The Substance.

The film tells the story of Demi's character Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity deemed to be past her prime by a vicious TV executive, who decides to use a black-market drug – a cell-replicating substance – that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

The movie delves deep into the lengths people will go to recapture their youth and the violence they inflict upon themselves in the process.

© Getty Images Demi enjoyed a giggle with her co-stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter

The complex and demanding role resulted in Demi losing 20 pounds after contracting shingles.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, she spoke of the physical and emotional ramifications of the challenging role.

"To give you an idea of the intensity, my first week that I actually had off, where it was just Margaret [Qualley] working, I got shingles," she shared candidly.

© Instagram Demi stars in The Substance

The diagnosis was a shock to her and stood as a reminder of the toll that such an intense role can take on the body and mind.

"And I then lost, like, 20 pounds," she added, highlighting just how taxing the process was.

Despite the hardships, Demi knew that this was the kind of project where you had to give everything. "You have to walk away feeling that you put it all on the table," she explained. "It called for it and it’s what you want to bring to it."