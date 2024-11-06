Landman star Ali Larter, 48, uses the same glow-giving moisturizer as me - and it's only $9

Actress Ali Larter looks incredible. A quick swoop of her socials and I do declare that the 48-year-old has the most incredible glowing skin, reigniting my 90s girl crush of the Legally Blonde and Varsity Blues starlet. And as she's about to star in the Paramount drama, Landman, from the creators of Yellowstone, I had to do the research to find out just how her skin is so beautiful - and you'll be pleased to hear I've found the intel.

Ali joins the ranks of celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber who use Weleda's $9 moisturizer, Skin Food, a deliciously rich, creamy skincare product that is a multitasking wonder. I myself am a big fan of Skin Food, always having a tube on standby. As well as healing dry and rough skin patches, it's the face cream I use in fall and winter to deal with the effects of the weather - it hydrates like no other.

© Instagram Ali Larter looks incredible

The 48-year-old recently posted that she uses it, along with a few other products, after moving to Idaho. "Move over red lips, I’m into golden, rosy, dewy skin and an easy glam look. Now that I live in a high altitude but also desert climate, I have to really combat dry skin. These are my absolute favs for plump skin and pretty make-up with a little extra oomph."

Along with the Skin Food, Ali listed her go-to products including Eve Lom Cleanser, Relevant Skin Vitamin C Serum and Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream.

© Instagram Ali Larter shares her go to skincare and beauty products on Instagram

A blend of gentle viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils, it’s intended for super dry skin, hence the mega glow it creates. I often use it on makeup free days, adding nothing but a slick of mascara and chapstick. You can apply it on the areas you want an extra glow too, like cheekbones and eyebrow arches.

I've been using it for years, and even converted my partner into using it especially during winter. It leaves my skin glossy, plump and the fresh scent is great on a colder morning. I would advise anyone with oilier skin types to avoid the original formula and head for the lighter version, which has all the same goodness but without being as heavy.

Amazon shoppers agree with me too. "This face cream is an absolute gem," wrote one. "It lays so perfectly under makeup and hydrates my skin so well," one shopper reviewed, with another saying: "I use this product mostly as an overnight face mask, it's a good dupe for La Mer."

Ali's new show Landman premieres on Paramount Plus on Nov.17. Set among the oil business industry in Texas, it also stars Jon Hamm, Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton and is based off the podcast Boomtown.