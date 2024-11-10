Princess Andre looks glam in velvet dress alongside dad Peter and step-mum Emily

Princess Andre looked every inch the belle of the ball as she stepped out to attend The Arora Ball in London on Saturday evening.

The social media star was joined at the glittering bash by her dad Peter, her step-mother Emily and her older brother, Junior.

© Shutterstock The Andre clan were out in full force at the Arora Ball

For the charity event, Princess, 17, looked so glam dressed in an emerald green velvet dress complete with spaghetti straps, a leg split and ruched detailing. She slipped on a pair of crystal-studded heels and elevated her outfit with layered necklaces.

© Shutterstock Princess turned heads in a green velvet dress

As for hair and makeup, Peter and Katie Price's teen daughter wore her tumbling creamy blonde locks in a sleek ponytail, and highlighted her creatures with telescopic mascara and golden highlighter.

During the ball, Princess paused for family photographs with her loved ones. One particularly heartwarming snapshot showed the teen flanked by her famous dad and her stepmother Emily.

© Shutterstock Princess was also joined by her brother Junior

Dressed to impress, NHS doctor Emily, who wed Peter in 2015, turned heads in a sumptuous black strapless dress embellished with a swirling sequin design. The 35-year-old accessorised with a glittering jewellery set and wore her flowing caramel tresses in loose waves.

'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker, Peter, meanwhile, looked debonair dressed in a razor-sharp black suit and high-shine dress shoes. He twinned with his son Junior, 19, who donned a smart black roll-neck top, black trousers and a jacquard blazer. A chunky silver chain necklace completed his look.

© Shutterstock Emily and Princess Andre share a close bond

Princess' outing comes after she shared a glimpse inside her bond with her step-mum Emily. In a recent interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, the influencer gushed about Peter's second wife, describing her as the "perfect stepmum".

"I love all my siblings the same," she admitted, before adding: "And Emily has been in my life since I was three, so it's like she's always been there. She's the perfect stepmum. I couldn't have asked for better."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Andre bonds with baby sister in adorable clip

Reflecting on life with her mother Katie Price, Princess added: "I guess my mum's side is more chaotic . . . In a good way."

Elsewhere in the interview, the youngster spoke openly about her father's parenting style, explaining how he's not as "strict" as he used to be.

© Instagram Peter and Emily Andre with their blended family

She told the publication: "He's not as strict now, but he still has boundaries. He was less strict with Junior, but I think it's different when you're the first daughter compared to the first son."

Emily and Peter walked down the aisle in July 2015. Together they are doting parents to Amelia, Theo and youngest, Arabella, whom they welcomed in April this year.

Peter shares his two eldest children, Princess and Junior, with his ex Katie. The former couple wed in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity, but later divorced in 2009.