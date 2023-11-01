Peter Andre's wife Emily looked nothing short of fabulous earlier this week as she debuted a sensational holiday outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, NHS doctor Emily, 33, posted two stylish snaps giving fans a sneak peek inside their recent trip to Cyprus.

WATCH: Emily Andre stuns in silky white mini dress

In one sun-soaked picture, the mother-of-two is pictured wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts which she paired with a simple black bandeau top. She accessorised with a pair of black flip flops, some brown-tinted sunglasses and a chic fedora in a lovely taupe hue.

© Instagram The mother-of-two looked sensational in denim

Emily looked positively radiant alongside her husband Peter and their two children Amelia, nine, and Theo, six. Whilst Emily concealed her little one's faces with a sun and a star emoji, sibling duo Amelia and Theo looked so grown-up as they cosied up to their famous dad.

© Instagram The NHS doctor is expecting her third child

Elsewhere, the brunette beauty uploaded a flawless image of herself rocking a 'pumpkin' mini dress in a glorious shade of zesty orange. The star, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was all smiles as she posed outside a swanky restaurant festooned with fairy lights.

Oozing elegance, Emily rounded off her glam look with a pair glittering silver sandals and a sleek, glossy hairdo.

"Pumpkin vibes with this dress [pumpkin emojis] Plus a little family shot from Cyprus last week [red heart emoji] Happy Halloween everyone xxx @peterandre," Emily captioned her post.

© Instagram Emily and her blended family travelled to Cyprus

The couple's loyal fanbase couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section. "HAPPY HALLOWEEN TO YOU ALL!! You look lovely as always Emily," penned one, while another wrote: "Such a beautiful mamma."

A third gushed: "Absolutely stunning @dr_emily_official such a beautiful family and congratulations on your pregnancy such wonderful news," and a fourth simply added: "I swear you are getting younger by the day! Pregnancy really suits you."

The happy couple surprised fans earlier this month when they announced Emily's pregnancy over on social media. Sharing their baby news with the world, Emily and Peter, who tied the knot in 2015, uploaded a selfie of themselves proudly beaming with five sonogram photos.

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

© Getty Images Peter and Emily exchanged vows in 2015

Awestruck fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages. "I knew you weren't doneeeeee!!!! Omg!! Buzzing for you both babe!!! Congratulations," noted one, while a second gushed: "Such amazing news my friend - family is everything."

A third agreed: "Congratulations to you both, another little one to cherish," while daughter Princess sweetly commented: "Congratulations," followed by a red heart.

Aside from Amelia and Theo, Peter is also a doting dad to children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price. Junior appears to be following in his famous father's footsteps, whilst Princess appears to be carving out a career in the fashion industry.