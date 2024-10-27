Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter and Emily Andre's children Amelia and Theo look so grown up in at-home video
Subscribe
Peter and Emily Andre's children Amelia and Theo look so grown up in at-home video
couple posing for selfie © Instagram

Peter and Emily Andre's children Amelia and Theo look so grown up in at-home video

The couple are raising their family in Surrey 

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Peter and Emily Andre have shared a glimpse inside their family's spooktacular Halloween plans.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the proud parents uploaded an at-home video of themselves sweetly carving pumpkins together. The pair were joined by their children Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, who both looked so grown up as they got stuck in with the autumnal activity.

Peter and Emily on holiday in Cyprus © Instagram
Peter and Emily keep Amelia and Theo out of the spotlight

Echoing her mother's style, Amelia could be seen rocking an ultra-long plait and an oatmeal-hued ruffled jumper while Theo looked sweet wearing a graphic T-shirt and dark cargo trousers.

Towards the end of the clip, Peter and Emily unveiled their creations one by one. The father-of-five was the last to spin around his vibrant squash - and his unique design prompted a few giggles from Amelia and Theo.

The loved-up couple filmed from inside their lavish Surrey property which they've transformed into an incredible family home complete with a recording studio and home gym.

View post on Instagram
 

Their kitchen, which took centre stage in the clip, boasts a swanky kitchen island, integrated ovens, ultra-modern cabinets and creamy walls.

Captioning their post, Emily and Peter wrote: "Pumpkin fun, part 2! From the patch to the carving—whose turned out best?"

The pair's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Fab pumpkins, you're all winners," wrote one, while a second noted: "Love this! normal family fun," and a third added: "How quickly have the children grown up".

Aside from Emily and Theo, the NHS doctor and the 'Mysterious Girl' singer are also doting parents to baby daughter Arabella whom they welcomed on 2 April this year.

mother holding baby daughter© Instagram
Emily welcomed Arabella in April this year

Peter, meanwhile, also has son Junior, 19, and daughter Princess, 17, from his former relationship with Katie Price.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Earlier this week, the lovebirds graced the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards with Junior and Princess in tow. For the special occasion, Emily looked sensational in a figure-hugging cut-out dress in black which she elevated with sparkling jewellery.

family posing on red carpet © Getty Images
Princess exuded glamour in a strapless gown complete with a statement bow at the back

Peter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a bow tie while budding singer Junior wowed in a razor-sharp grey suit and a smart roll neck jumper.

Adding extra sparkle was Princess who oozed glamour in a strapless two-toned gown complete with a whimsical bow at the back.

family posing on red carpet© Getty Images
The Andre clan were all smiles on the red carpet

Of their evening, Emily told her social media followers: "We all had such a wonderful evening last night honouring the incredible unsung heroes of Britain! I was so touched and inspired by all the remarkable individuals we met and the stories we heard. As always grateful for a night spent with family."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More