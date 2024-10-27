Peter and Emily Andre's children Amelia and Theo look so grown up in at-home video

Peter and Emily Andre have shared a glimpse inside their family's spooktacular Halloween plans.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the proud parents uploaded an at-home video of themselves sweetly carving pumpkins together. The pair were joined by their children Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, who both looked so grown up as they got stuck in with the autumnal activity.

© Instagram Peter and Emily keep Amelia and Theo out of the spotlight

Echoing her mother's style, Amelia could be seen rocking an ultra-long plait and an oatmeal-hued ruffled jumper while Theo looked sweet wearing a graphic T-shirt and dark cargo trousers.

Towards the end of the clip, Peter and Emily unveiled their creations one by one. The father-of-five was the last to spin around his vibrant squash - and his unique design prompted a few giggles from Amelia and Theo.

The loved-up couple filmed from inside their lavish Surrey property which they've transformed into an incredible family home complete with a recording studio and home gym.

Their kitchen, which took centre stage in the clip, boasts a swanky kitchen island, integrated ovens, ultra-modern cabinets and creamy walls.

Captioning their post, Emily and Peter wrote: "Pumpkin fun, part 2! From the patch to the carving—whose turned out best?"

The pair's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Fab pumpkins, you're all winners," wrote one, while a second noted: "Love this! normal family fun," and a third added: "How quickly have the children grown up".

Aside from Emily and Theo, the NHS doctor and the 'Mysterious Girl' singer are also doting parents to baby daughter Arabella whom they welcomed on 2 April this year.

© Instagram Emily welcomed Arabella in April this year

Peter, meanwhile, also has son Junior, 19, and daughter Princess, 17, from his former relationship with Katie Price.

Earlier this week, the lovebirds graced the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards with Junior and Princess in tow. For the special occasion, Emily looked sensational in a figure-hugging cut-out dress in black which she elevated with sparkling jewellery.

© Getty Images Princess exuded glamour in a strapless gown complete with a statement bow at the back

Peter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a bow tie while budding singer Junior wowed in a razor-sharp grey suit and a smart roll neck jumper.

Adding extra sparkle was Princess who oozed glamour in a strapless two-toned gown complete with a whimsical bow at the back.

© Getty Images The Andre clan were all smiles on the red carpet

Of their evening, Emily told her social media followers: "We all had such a wonderful evening last night honouring the incredible unsung heroes of Britain! I was so touched and inspired by all the remarkable individuals we met and the stories we heard. As always grateful for a night spent with family."