Peter Andre's wife Emily stuns in the perfect date night dress

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a behind-the-scenes look at his date night with his lovely wife, Dr. Emily.

The happy couple headed to Alexander House Hotel, where the pair enjoyed the spa and the decadent rooms. Taking to Instagram, the Mysterious Girl singer said: "What a wonderful belated birthday present from Emily. Loved every minute. What a place. Been coming here for years and always loved it. @dr_emily_official @_alexanderhouse. Oh and also thank you to @oskiaskincare for giving us a lovely treatment as a present. #alexandermoments #oskiaskincare."

The day out without their children was a birthday gift for Peter, who turned 49 in February.

We loved the selection of snaps Peter shared - and in them, we couldn't help but notice how radiant and gorgeous Emily looked in her blue dress, which came complete with a pretty white print and elegant puff sleeves. We've found a similar style by Nobody's Child, so why not treat yourself?

Dr. Emily looked beautiful in her blue dres

Peter's post comes days after Peter's name came up in the highly-publicised libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney. On Thursday, the singer took to his social media with an emotional video to address the claims and the impact the story has had on him.

"Sorry to Emily and the children that have had to see and hear some not very nice things. Secondly that ridiculous article yest from the @dailymail (about a certain remote control…)was written fifteen years ago and republished yesterday.

"To be fair the media are very kind to me in general," he added. "Thirdly, you all know I like to take the p*** out of myself but maybe I felt a bit vulnerable this morning. Love from an Aussie Brit Greek."

