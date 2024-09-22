Emily Andre shows off statuesque figure in body-gliding dress and platform trainers

Emily Andre looked sublime at the weekend as she debuted a body-gliding maxi dress in matcha green.

Peter Andre's wife, 35, was snapped wearing her green garment whilst outside pushing her baby daughter's pram which coincidentally also happened to be green.

© Instagram Emily glowed in matcha green

For her autumnal outing, the NHS doctor teamed her long-sleeved knitted dress with a pair of funky platform trainers in white and navy, a buff tote bag and a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Emily wore her Rapunzel brunette tresses down loose and accessorised with her trusty gold pendant necklace.

© Instagram The mother-of-three always looks flawless

"When you accidentally match the pram then style it out," she quipped in her caption.

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. In awe of Emily's sartorial prowess, one follower remarked: "Love these colours .. you're looking radiant!" while a second gushed: "So pretty! Autumn vibes" and a third chimed in: "You have the most beautiful hair!"

Emily and Peter expanded their adorable brood back in April with the arrival of their baby daughter, Arabella.

© Instagram Emily announced Arabella's birth in April

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 appear content with their little brood and have seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their family. During a recent chat with The Sun, Peter said: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one.

"Well, never say never. I'm not 100 percent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her."

He went on to say: "I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

© Instagram The couple posing with Theo, Amelia, Junior and Princess

Aside from Arabella, they are also doting parents to Amelia and Theo, whilst Emily is also a doting stepmother to Peter's two children - Junior and Princess - from his marriage to Katie Price.

Emily and husband Peter are raising their brood in their gorgeous Surrey mansion which boasts its very own gym, a recording studio and a swanky cinema room.

© Instagram Their Surrey home is seriously swanky

Outside, the family enjoy spending time in their sprawling garden decked out with a BBQ area, a fire pit and a hot tub.

Further afield, the Andre clan also own a lavish holiday home in Cyprus. Reflecting on his sunny bolthole, Peter told HELLO! in 2023: "My home in Cyprus is my real getaway home, and Surrey is our 'home home' which we love."