5 of Princess and Junior Andre's sweetest sibling moments

Princess Andre and her brother Junior have the sweetest sibling bond. Not only are the pair often pictured together on the red carpet or at home in their sprawling Surrey mansion, but the duo are each other's biggest supporters.

Mysterious Girl hitmaker Peter Andre shares Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, with his ex-wife Katie Price. After they split in 2012, Peter welcomed three children, Amelia, Theo and baby Arabella Rose with his now-wife Emily Andre.

You only have to look in the comments sections on their respective social media accounts to see how much the pair support each other as Junior makes a name for himself in the music industry while Princess tackles the modelling world.

On one of her latest posts, which saw Princess pose as the face of Superdrug's Studio London makeup range, Junior penned: "So proud of you sis, always [red love heart emoji]."

The feeling is certainly mutual for the blonde beauty who, back in April, convinced her brother to upload a spectacular singing video to his Instagram account. See the wonderful clip below.

1/ 5 A red carpet moment Being the children of Katie Price and Peter Andre means that the pair have been spotted on a red carpet or two, and in 2022, Princess and Junior looked spectacular together as they attended the Pride of Britain awards. Princess opted to wear a navy-blue floor-length dress dripping covered in glittering sequins. The model in the making paired her dazzling gown with silver stiletto heels and added a silver pendant necklace for extra sparkle. Meanwhile, Junior looked suave in a matching navy blue suit jacket and white shirt.



2/ 5 © Instagram Siblings in the sun It's safe to say the brother-and-sister duo have been on several spectacular family holidays in their time. In July last year, the pair looked happier than ever as they posed for a quick sunset snap in the mystery sun-soaked location. "Sunshine is happiness…," Junior penned in the caption. Both of them oozed holiday chic as they opted for co-ords. Princess's was a beautiful beige maxi skirt and matching crop top. Meanwhile, Junior rocked a beige and blue shirt and jeans set.

3/ 5 A family photo If one thing is for sure with the Andre siblings, it is that family comes first. In September 2023, Princess, Junior and their mum Katie were pictured at Harefield Hospital for a very important reason. The trio took part in a fun run in honour of Katie's mum, Amy Price, who received a lung transplant at the facility last year. In the photo, the trio were beaming matching blue T-shirts.



One major benefit of having a sibling in the public eye with you is that you always have someone to go to and from events with. In December last year, Princess and Junior were captured enjoying an evening at the Pretty Little Thing Christmas party. Junior smiled for the camera as he put his arm around his sister, who looked as fabulous as ever sporting her iconic waist-length curls

