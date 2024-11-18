Nicole Kidman handles award on-stage wardrobe malfunction like a pro

If you thought Hollywood's best-dressed stars were immune to wardrobe malfunctions, nobody would blame you. With their immaculate dressing, perfectly curated outfits and near-flawless appearances, it's hard to believe that sartorial blunders happen to the A-list style set, but they do.

Nicole Kidman was the latest star to suffer from a wardrobe mishap when she encountered an issue with her shoes during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards.

Looking divine in a shoulderless black dress with a halter-neck detail, thigh slit and fitted bodice, the Moulin Rouge actress was forced to remove her towering black heels midway through her speech at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

© Getty Nicole removed her shoes onstage at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards

According to audience members, however, the wardrobe malfunction was no fault of Nicole's, with the star choosing to remove her heels because the microphone she was speaking into was too short.

© Getty Nicole handled her shoe mishap with style and grace

"Nicole Kidman has to take off her heels at the #GovernorsAwards because the podium is too short, as she presents the Honorary Oscar to casting director Juliet Taylor… Queen!" wrote Variety's Clayton Davis.

The thought of being barefoot didn't phase Nicole, however, as she appeared to step off the stage and engage in a conversation with her husband, Keith Urban and Selena Gomez, all whilst holding her heels in her hand.

The Governors Awards honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement in cinema and exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences.

The annual awards, which are put on by the film academy’s board of governors, often draw in Hollywood's most famous names, of which Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks, Daniel Craig and Saoirse Ronan were amongst 2024's glittering roster of stars.

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore enjoyed a joint moment on the red carpet

Amongst the best-dressed stars, Jennifer Lopez commanded the red carpet in a jaw-dropping sheer silver gown adorned with intricate beading and sequins.

Pamela Anderson turned heads with her minimalist black long-sleeved gown, and Kate Winslet made a bold statement in a tailored black pantsuit adorned with white floral appliqués on the jacket.