Nicole Kidman is a sultry vixen in slinky thigh-split dress and sheer stockings

Nicole Kidman has been wowing in slinky black dresses this week and she shows no signs of slowing down. The Big Little Lies actress, 56, attended the Planet Omega Opening at Chelsea Factory in New York City last night wearing a simple black evening dress that really packed a punch.

Nicole's dress appeared to be made from a heavy velvet fabric and featured a Bardot-style neckline and a bow tie at the decolletage. It swept down in a fitted bodice and bunched at the waist before falling into a long trailing skirt with a deep thigh-split. The Nine Perfect Strangers star elegantly held the skirt in her hand to reveal her legs in a pair of black stockings and simple yet chic black pointed-toe kitten heels.

WATCH: Keith Urban brings out Nicole Kidman for surprise Las Vegas appearance

© Getty Kristina O'Neill, Nicole Kidman and Raynald Aeschlimann at the Planet Omega Opening

As always, Nicole created an understated yet completely stylish statement with minimal jewellery – she opted for a pair of diamante-encrusted rose gold huggy hoop earrings, a watch in the same metallic hue, and her impressive diamond engagement ring – the star is married to country music legend Keith Urban after all.

© Getty Nicole Kidman at the Planet Omega Opening at Chelsea Factory

Her hair and makeup were similarly understated and yet totally glamorous. The Blossom Films founder wore a warm brown smokey eye which was swept upwards towards her temples for a sultry cat eye effect and a rosy nude lip with a hint of gloss. Her incredible cheekbones were accentuated with a structured contour and her hair was in an updo with a quirky knot detail and side part which oozed Hollywood glamour.

© Getty We loved Nicole's cool up-do

© Getty Nicole rocked black stockings

This is the second LBD Nicole has wowed in this week. The star accompanied her husband Keith, also 56, at the annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee earlier this week wearing a floor-length slim-fit black dress with a plunging V-neck and cut-out torso area connected with a metallic triangle detail.

She wore her strawberry blonde locks down and trailing over her shoulders on this occasion for a softer look but added edgy finishing touches in the form of a diamante-encrusted choker and smokey fox eye makeup look.

© Shutterstock Nicole Kidman's dress featured silver hardware

Earlier this month HELLO! gained an insight into Nicole's age-defying beauty secrets. Dr. Omar Tillo plastic surgeon at CREO clinic offered his verdict on how Nicole has maintained her youthful glow saying "Nicole’s youthful appearance likely benefits from a combination of a dedicated skincare routine, aesthetic treatments, and possibly even surgical procedures.

"It's likely that Nicole also adopts a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet which reflects in her glowing skin and radiant complexion," he concluded. The Roar star has previously told Vogue that she starts every day with a run and a bone-dry cappuccino – that's a cappuccino with foam, no steamed milk.

© Getty Nicole styled her hair in a bouncy blowdry

When Nicole isn't upping the style stakes in endless black dresses, she takes a more casual approach. The Special Ops: Lioness star attended the South By Southwest (SXSW) event, a prestigious creative arts festival, wearing a boxy black blazer with satin lapels and a pair of white skinny jeans. Of course, glamour is never very far away for the Hollywood powerhouse, so Nicole paired her jeans with a pair of chic black stilettos.

© Shutterstock Nicole's ice blue dress was a hit with fashion fans

Prior to that she opted for a totally different look. The actress debuted a duck-egg blue dress covered in shaggy tulle which almost looked like feathers. The dress was a mini length and featured a bow tied around her middle. An unusual accessory, a pair of full-length black gloves, finished the look.

DISCOVER: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban set for celebratory week with daughters Sunday and Faith

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wed in 2006

Nicole's family life has also gained time in the spotlight of late. She made a surprise onstage appearance at her husband's concert towards the end of his debut Vegas residency. The star promoted Keith's last six shows with an Instagram post linking to the tickets captioned: "Just six shows left to see Keith in Vegas!! Xx" with heart eye emojis.