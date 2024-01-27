Nicole Kidman stuns in unearthed first red carpet photos - and she looks exactly the same

Nicole Kidman is one to watch on the red carpet and has been since the beginning of her career. Not only has the Expats star, 56, maintained an impressive long-standing status in Hollywood, she has continued to wow in the sartorial stakes with an array of showstopping looks.

90s style has had a real resurgence in recent times with so many dusting off the leather jackets and denim midi skirts at the backs of their wardrobes. Unearthing some of Nicole's earliest red carpet looks shows how timeless the aesthetic was and there are even hairstyles that she rocked then that work now (curly updo worn to the 1997 Golden Globe Awards and 2023 Expats screening, we're looking at you).

© Getty Nicole has a youthful glow

Walk back in time with us as we revisit some of the Big Little Lies star's best early red carpet looks. Spoiler…prepare to see a lot of her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

1991 © Getty In 1991 Nicole attended the 63rd Annual Academy Awards with her then-husband Tom Cruise a year after they got married. She looked stunning in a classic LBD in velvet with long sleeves that had an unusual neckline that started square and then scooped down in a rounded silhouette. It also had tassel detailing around the waist and wrists. A then-29-year-old Tom Cruise looked dapper in black tie.



1992 © Getty The Moulin Rouge actress stepped out in 1992 for the Strictly Ballroom premiere in an incredible power suit that we are sure Princess Diana would have adored. The navy two-piece featured a slim-fit blazer jacket with double-breasted buttons down the front and a coordinating pencil skirt which she styled with sheer stockings and navy suede kitten heels.



1993 © Getty In 1993 the Aquaman star attended the Los Angeles premiere of My Life and she couldn't have gotten more classically 90s in her aesthetic if she tried. Nicole rocked a burgundy velvet mini dress with appliqué satin flowers around the off-the-shoulder neckline. She paired it with black stockings, kitten heels and wore her hair naturally curly.



1994 © Getty The star of The Undoing arrived at the Frankenstein Los Angeles premiere in 1994 in another black dress moment but opted for a floor-grazing garment and a vampy deep red lip that epitomized the makeup trend of the era. Tom Cruise looked starkly different from his 1991 black tie look when he stepped out with long hair and a goatee.



1995 © Getty Nicole looked sensational when she pulled out all the stops at the Batman Forever Los Angeles premiere in 1995. The actress dazzled in a strapless bodycon midi dress covered in silver sparkles with coordinating sparkly peep-toe heels. Her hair was worn curly but in looser curls than those worn earlier in the decade.



1997 © Getty To attend the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1997, Nicole scooped all of her curls up and piled them on top of her head. She stood beside Tom wearing a figure-skimming dress with capped sleeves and a sheer mesh panel around the neckline. An ultra-trendy sparkly choker completed the look.



1998 © Getty In 1998 Nicole decided it was time to ditch the LBD energy and opted for an angelic white slip dress at the Artists Rights Foundation Honors. The strappy number featured a panel of metallic silver lace over the bodice and she rocked a trendy frosty grey eyeshadow look.



