Nicole Kidman played the role of supportive wife on Wednesday when she attended the 2023 CMA Awards alongside her husband, Keith Urban – and she looked incredible!

The 56-year-old actress turned heads on the red carpet outside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, wearing a striking black, floor-length dress that exposed plenty of skin.

WATCH: Keith Urban opens up about marriage to Nicole Kidman

Nicole's daring frock boasted a plunging neckline and large cut-outs that revealed her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist while skimming over the rest of her sculpted figure.

The dress was elevated by some major hardware in the form of a large silver triangle shape that connected the bottom of the top to the skirt. She accessorized with a silver choker and matching earrings, stacks of rings, a glittery bracelet, and a small black bag.

Nicole and Keith – who is presenting an award at the ceremony – looked adorable on the red carpet and were captured lovingly gazing at each other before heading into the venue to watch the evening's performances.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman displayed her washboard abs in her plunging gown

The couple will be entertained by several big stars including CMA Awards co-host, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, and Lainey Wilson.

Five-time nominee and first-time performer, Jelly Roll, opened the show with an incredible rendition of 'Need a Favor.' He will also take to the stage a second time with first-time CMA Awards performer K. Michelle for a moving rendition of 'Love Can Build a Bridge'.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman's dress featured silver hardware

Other artists on the line-up include Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, and Zac Brown Band.

There will also be a tribute to recently passed songwriter, cultural force, and CMA Award winner Jimmy Buffett.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman looked beautiful at the 2023 CMA Awards

Keith's attendance at the prestigious event comes after he celebrated his own major achievement. The singer, 56, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame last month, receiving the incredible honor from country legends Dolly Parton and Eric Church.

After the ceremony, Keith took to social media with a few photos from the night and an emotional message, writing: "Thank you to @nashof_official for inviting me into the family. It was the songwriting community that I was first welcomed into when I arrived in Nashville."

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman supported Keith Urban at the 2023 CMA Awards

He shed more light on the ceremony and the special appearance from Dolly, adding: "They told me I could choose someone to induct me in and I never imagined she'd say yes. Thank you @dollyparton for saying 'yes'!!!! It means the world to me.

"To my 'brother from another planet' @ericchurchmusic: I am hugely honored that you came out and did an incredible Eric rework of 'Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me.'"

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married since 2006

Keith continued: "Congratulations to all of my fellow inductees – Kix Brooks, Rafe Van Hoy, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, and the late John Jarrard. I am very honored to be included in this group.

"I love songwriters, and I love songwriting. I've learned soooo much and continue to learn from every single one of you!"

