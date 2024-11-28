Ayda Field steals the spotlight with beehive hair and sculpted dress at Better Man premiere

Ayda Field Williams looked every inch a proud wife as she beamed alongside her husband Robbie Williams at the European Premiere of Better Man on Wednesday night.

Better Man is a semi-biographical film depicting the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of the 'Angels' hitmaker, who lends his voice to the main character.

Looking sublime as she graced the red carpet at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Adya, 45, wore a tailored coat dress for the glamorous occasion. The striking garment featured a bejewelled collar, subtle glittering detailing and structured shoulders to enhance her silhouette.

© Karwai Tang Robbie Williams and Ayda Field attend the "Better Man" European Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 27, 2024 in London, England.

The mother-of-four, who shares Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, six, and Beau, four with the 'Rock DJ' singer, 50, slipped into pointed-toe black heels and wore striking silver chandelier earrings.

Most beautiful, however, was Ayda's 60s-inspired beehive hairstyle, which added dimension to her golden brunette locks. Taking inspiration from the late Amy Winehouse's signature 'do, the star fastened her voluminous hairstyle with an oversized black velvet bow.

© Mike Marsland Ayda looked mesmerising in a fitted velvet coat dress

Ayda and Robbie, who have been married since 2010, looked so in love as they gazed into each other's eyes on the red carpet.

The American actress gives her rockstar husband credit for giving her the confidence to strive to be her best self. And despite being together for 18 years - 14 of them married - Ayda previously told HELLO! they're no less in-sync as a couple.

"The thing that always sticks with Rob and I, no matter what, is that we make each other laugh more than anyone else in the world. Laughter is our love language and it's stronger than ever. We crack each other up the same way we did 17 years ago."

© Samir Hussein The couple have been married for 14 years

Robbie's blockbuster moment comes just after the Grammy Award-winning artist details the shocking ways his former Take That band members suffered during their peak of fame.

On Sunday, the star posted a lengthy message in which he reflected on several claims made by his ex-manager Nigel in a new series titled Boybands Forever.

"I'm not breaking anyone's anonymity by sharing the side effects of boyband dysphoria that relate to just us lads. Everyone has publicly put this on record," he wrote.