Katie Holmes is an effortless style icon in unexpected satin look

Katie Holmes is in her Broadway era, after treading the boards in Thornton Wilder's Our Town. The actress, who stars alongside Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch in the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, has established a pre-show ritual.

This month, Katie, 45, has been pictured heading to the theatre numerous times, and she's never without a Starbucks cup. As she prepared for yet another performance on Saturday, the Dawson's Creek alum arrived with another coffee in hand, and she did it in style.

© Getty Katie Holmes arrived at her Broadway play in satin pants and a stylish teddy coat

Pictured heading to her Broadway play in New York, Kate was ever the fashion icon as she rocked up in an effortlessly cool outfit.

Wrapping up warm in a grey button-up sweater and a black teddy coat, the mom-of-one added emerald satin pants, leather loafers and tinted sunglasses. Her brunette locks were swept into an easy updo.

© Getty Katie was spotted on a coffee run with her Our Town co-star Zoey Deutch this month

November has been a busy month for Katie, with a wave of scheduled performances. Earlier this month, the A-lister was spotted on another coffee run with her co-star and friend, Zoey Deutch.

As they headed back to the Ethel Barrymore Theater, Katie could be seen in a pastel pink shirt, wide-leg jeans and red ballet-style pumps. Meanwhile, Zoey, 30, looked equally glam in black pants, a classic white tee, and a tailored coat.

© Instagram Katie is currently playing Zoey's mother in Our Town

Katie has grown particularly close to Zoey during Our Town and has been sharing the sweetest polaroids from their rehearsals together.

In a recent interview with Town & Country, Katie was asked about the ongoing fan obsession surrounding her street style. "Fashion is really big, and it didn't used to be. As an actor, you weren't necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It's different now, and it's flattering," she said, "but it doesn't change how I live or dress."

© Michael Simon Katie looked seriously chic in wide-leg jeans and a grey cardigan in October

"I'm adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do," she continued. "You don't want to be afraid of anything, right?"

Among her other pre-show looks, Katie has stepped out in an oversized denim jacket and a wine-coloured silk skirt. Fans also loved her decision to combine pale blue jeans with a cosy grey cardigan and a statement brown tote bag in October.

© Getty Katie has explained that New York itself influences her style

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Katie explained that New York itself influences her style. "I'm always looking for inspiration. I like to mix and match classic pieces. I like vintage a lot," she began.

"Living in New York City I have to have things that are practical and comfortable. The city influences my style. Usually, I'm in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt. I like putting it together in a way that doesn't look like you put it together."