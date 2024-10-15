Ayda Field lifts lid on 'meaningful' vow renewal with Robbie Williams and four kids

Loose Women viewers were delighted after Ayda Field finally opened up about her vow renewal with Robbie Williams, two months after they announced the surprise on Instagram.

When the topic of conversation turned to Jamie Oliver's vow renewal, Days of Our Lives actress Ayda discussed tying the knot with Robbie again in August, 14 years after their first wedding in 2010.

"It ended up being the day before [my mother Gwen] started radiation, it was such a blessing," she said. While she admitted she was "sad" ahead of the wedding, she ended up having a lovely family experience after watching the "joy in my mum's eyes and joy in my children's eyes." Ayda and Robbie's four children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau all had special roles in the vow renewal, including best man, flower girl and maid of honour.

© Lionel Hahn Ayda admitted she was "sad" ahead of her vow renewal, but described the family ceremony as a "blessing"

Ayda admitted that when they first got married, they hadn't faced much as a couple so their personal vows meant more the second time round. "We're facing a real life moment in our family," she said, referring to her mother's health, adding: "We have four kids, Rob has gone through health battles - this time it had so much meaning."

When asked if she would do it again in the future, Ayda replied: "I would love to do it again! Actually, Rob had the best time. I think we wouldn't do it like Heidi Klum [and her ex Seal] and do it every year, but I definitely do it again."

The TV star sadly didn't share any photos of the special event.

© Instagram Robbie shared the news that he had renewed his vows with Ayda alongside a series of cartoon photos

Take That star Robbie revealed the news in a low-key Instagram post back in August 2024 alongside a cartoon of himself with oxygen tubes coming out of his nose in what appears to be a hospital bed.

In a lengthy caption, the singer opened up about his anxiety about his hectic schedule and reflected on his gratitude for his friends and family.

"So here goes: I spent time with my friends. My friends make me very happy. We all watched the Olympics together. The Olympics were incredibly wholesome. I had a few lovely baths and really enjoyed the me-time. I met new people that I really liked, and my life is better for those encounters.

He continued: "I feel confident, and I’m experiencing a new vitality that I’ve been missing. I got a new smile. I got a new pink jacket. I played in the pool. I ate some crap, and it was lovely crap. I wrote and recorded two new songs, one for the end titles of my film. I played basketball with Teddy, Charlie, and Beau. Oh, and me and Ayda renewed our vows.

© Getty Robbie Williams and Ayda Field planned to renew their vows in 2020

"I am very, very, very grateful. I’m grateful right now. I’m not in the future, tired and stressed. I’m right here, right now, grateful."

At the time, Robbie had shared no photos of the ceremony and offered no indication of the outfits, the attendees or the setting. However, Ayda admitted her pet dogs had a special role in their first and second weddings.

"Poupette was, naturally, my maid of honor & Walle was Rob’s best man," she said of their 2010 nuptials as she emotionally announced her dogs' deaths in September 2024.

© Instagram The Loose Women star announced the death of her two pet dogs in September

"As time has gone on, we have had to say our sad goodbyes to each of those bridesmaids & groomsmen. Miraculously, Poupette & Walle have held on. Recently, Rob & I renewed our marriage vows. There’s a lot of things we’re facing now (more on that another time) and we wanted to celebrate what was good in our lives; family & love.

"Just as 14 years ago… Poupette was my maid of honor & Walle was Rob’s man. I think they were just holding on to make sure they showed up for ‘Mom’ & ‘Dad’ when we really needed them."

Ayda previously said the couple considered renewing their vows in 2020, but their plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. They then planned to celebrate their milestone anniversary in 2025 instead, she told HELLO! in 2024.

"I do think with my mom’s health and if [her 18-year-old dog] Poupette can hold on one more year, we will do a 15-year anniversary renewal. There are a lot of relatives and people who need to stay alive, but yes, let’s do it!" she said.

It is not unusual for Robbie and Ayda to keep their relationship private; they got married at their Los Angeles home in a secret ceremony on 7 August 2010.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO!, Robbie revealed that he wanted his wife to have the wedding she desired.

"I didn't have those marital dreams that are ingrained in women. My idea was, 'Yeah, I love you, I'm yours for life, why don't we just pop to Las Vegas and make it official?' But then I realised how important the day is to Ayda, and that she had a day planned in her head. I thought, 'Baby, whatever you want to do.' It's about the bride, isn't it?"

© Instagram The couple share four kids

She walked down the aisle in a striking Monique Lhuillier wedding dress with a netted silk taffeta skirt and a beaded corset. Their 60 guests thought they were attending a James Bond Casino Royale party in celebration of Robbie's 20 years in the business.

