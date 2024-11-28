Joan Collins, 91, looks so chic in LBD on date night with husband Percy

Dame Joan Collins was the epitome of chic on Wednesday night as she enjoyed a glamorous date night with her husband Percy Gibson.
The pair visited Craig's in West Hollywood which is a renowned celebrity hotspot loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicky Hilton and Kelly Osbourne.
For the glitzy occasion, Joan, 91, donned a classic black satin dress complete with an asymmetrical leg split. She elevated her outfit with a pair of pointed black and silver heels and wrapped up warm in a blazer embellished with a constellation of silver sequins, as well as black faux fur collar scarf complete with a silky bow.
She wore her chocolate tresses in bouncy waves and highlighted her features with a rosy blusher and a slick of creamy pink lipstick. As for accessories, the author spruced up her look with a pair of glittering diamond earrings and an oversized pearlescent ring.
Joan was joined by her husband Percy, 69, who echoed the star's smart attire in a crisp white shirt and a navy suit. The pair were photographed beaming and linking arms as they exited the swanky venue.
Their romantic evening comes after they attended a charity ball in London in aid of leading children's hospice charity, Shooting Star Children's Hospices.
It was a glitzy black-tie affair, with Joan rocking a bridal-white dress peppered with ornate embroidery while producer Percy looked debonair in a black tuxedo and a bow tie.
The pair were joined by a plethora of stars including Joan's close friend Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son, Damian. Following the glittering occasion, Joan wrote on Instagram: "A wonderful evening at the @sschospices #20thanniversary #gala with many #friends including @elizabethhurley1 @piercetoryboy @damianhurley1 @ivanmassow and of course #ahubby!"
Her update prompted a flurry of messages in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg please sell me this dress," while a second noted: "How fabulous you look Joan… iconic," and a third added: "Joan looking fantastic, as always!"
Joan and Percy have been married since 2002. They met on the set of Love Letters and embarked on a whirlwind romance before exchanging vows two years later.
Joan describes her fifth marriage as her "happiest and last". During a chat with HELLO! in 2015, she revealed: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."
While the couple have a 32-year age gap, Joan insists that age is just a number. "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary. "Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."