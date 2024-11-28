Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joan Collins, 91, looks so chic in LBD on date night with husband Percy
couple at BFI event © Getty Images

The Dynasty actress wed Percy Gibson in 2002

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Dame Joan Collins was the epitome of chic on Wednesday night as she enjoyed a glamorous date night with her husband Percy Gibson.

The pair visited Craig's in West Hollywood which is a renowned celebrity hotspot loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicky Hilton and Kelly Osbourne.

couple exiting restaurant © BACKGRID
Joan and Percy enjoyed a glam date night

For the glitzy occasion, Joan, 91, donned a classic black satin dress complete with an asymmetrical leg split. She elevated her outfit with a pair of pointed black and silver heels and wrapped up warm in a blazer embellished with a constellation of silver sequins, as well as black faux fur collar scarf complete with a silky bow.

couple walking out of restaurant© BACKGRID
The actress wowed in head-to-toe black

She wore her chocolate tresses in bouncy waves and highlighted her features with a rosy blusher and a slick of creamy pink lipstick. As for accessories, the author spruced up her look with a pair of glittering diamond earrings and an oversized pearlescent ring.

Joan was joined by her husband Percy, 69, who echoed the star's smart attire in a crisp white shirt and a navy suit. The pair were photographed beaming and linking arms as they exited the swanky venue.

Their romantic evening comes after they attended a charity ball in London in aid of leading children's hospice charity, Shooting Star Children's Hospices.

It was a glitzy black-tie affair, with Joan rocking a bridal-white dress peppered with ornate embroidery while producer Percy looked debonair in a black tuxedo and a bow tie.

two women in dresses at charity ball © Getty Images
Joan dazzled in a bridal-white dress

The pair were joined by a plethora of stars including Joan's close friend Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son, Damian. Following the glittering occasion, Joan wrote on Instagram: "A wonderful evening at the @sschospices #20thanniversary #gala with many #friends including @elizabethhurley1 @piercetoryboy @damianhurley1 @ivanmassow and of course #ahubby!"

Her update prompted a flurry of messages in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg please sell me this dress," while a second noted: "How fabulous you look Joan… iconic," and a third added: "Joan looking fantastic, as always!"

couple posing at charity ball © Getty Images
The couple donned their glad rags for the annual charity ball

Joan and Percy have been married since 2002. They met on the set of Love Letters and embarked on a whirlwind romance before exchanging vows two years later.

Joan describes her fifth marriage as her "happiest and last". During a chat with HELLO! in 2015, she revealed: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

Joan with her husband Percy smiling at the Oscars in 2022© Getty Images
Joan with her husband Percy at the Oscars in 2022

While the couple have a 32-year age gap, Joan insists that age is just a number. "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary. "Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."

