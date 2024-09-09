Stars who have broken royal protocol: Ed Sheeran, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Joan Collins & more

Anyone lucky enough to meet members of the royal family at official engagements will know there's a formal protocol to follow.

Rather than bowling in and greeting them, men are expected to perform a neck bow, using the head only, while women should perform a small curtsy.

Upon meeting male members of the Royal Family, they should first be addressed as 'Your Royal Highness' and subsequently 'Sir'.

For female members of the Royal Family, the first address is conventionally 'Your Royal Highness' and subsequently 'Ma'am'.

Despite this protocol being readily available, over the years many celebrities have ignored the instructions when meeting royalty. Read on for the biggest faux pas over the years, from the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Ed Sheeran, to Geri Halliwell-Horner and Michelle Obama.

1/ 8 © Shutterstock Ed Sheeran's royal error Musician Ed Sheeran received an MBE in 2017 and amid all the excitement, made a mistake when greeting King Charles.



In a matey gesture, as they shook hands, Ed placed his hand on the royal's elbow, telling NBC: "Apparently, I did a big faux pas. I shook his hand and then grabbed it and you're not meant to do that."



2/ 8 © Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner's cheeky move Ed needn't worry too much, as fellow redhead Geri Horner was far more over-friendly when she met the future King back in the 1990s.



At the time, it was said that Ginger Spice pinched the royal's bottom, but she later told The Times she hadn't been quite that naughty. "Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we're all human," she said. "It was the premiere of our film, Spice World, in the late 90s. There was a lot of nervous energy – young women, happy antics." SEE: King Charles puts on a brave face at church service on anniversary of Queen's death - photos



3/ 8 © Getty Tom Hiddleston's mistake Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston broke royal protocol in 2016 when he slung an arm around Queen Camilla, at the time the Duchess of Cornwall.



The thespian was pictured with his arm around the royal at a literary event. While it seemed over-familiar, Camilla had been friendly herself, telling Tom: "Sunday nights just aren't the same without you," referring to Tom's role in BBC drama The Night Manager, which was everywhere at the time,



4/ 8 © Getty Joan Collins' error Much-loved actress Joan Collins revealed that even the most famous of celebrities become starstruck around royalty.



In her 2023 memoir, Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends, Joan shared that she forgot to curtsy when she met Princess Kate in 2022.



"Suddenly, a vision appeared in a red dress. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, with her two young children in tow," Joan wrote. "'Hello, Joan,' she said sweetly, holding out her hand. 'Hello, ma'am,' I gulped, forgetting to curtsy."



5/ 8 © Getty Roger Federer's over-friendly gesture Roger Federer has a close relationship with the royals, even teaching Prince George to play tennis, so it's only natural that he reacts with friendliness when he meets this.



His familiarity was clear during Wimbledon 2023 when he greeted Princess Kate by placing his hand on her back and leaning forward, as though he was going to kiss her cheek.



Anticipating his move, the Princess of Wales subtly moved backwards and gave the champ a nod instead.



6/ 8 © Getty Miles Teller's misstep Top Gun Maverick actor Miles Teller met the Prince and Princess of Wales at the premiere of his and Tom Cruise's film, and despite being told beforehand how to greet the royals, he forget upon their arrival.



"There’s a lot of etiquette and I had a sheet so I wouldn't [expletive] it up… [But] right off the bat I messed up."



"You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I'm like, 'I'm going in, I'm going in,'" Miles told Jimmy Fallon. "To their credit, they were very disarming. I was lost. Prince William's eyes… Kate was beautiful and cordial, but with William; I don't know, I blacked out." LOOK: Royals serving Hollywood glam at James Bond premieres

7/ 8 © Clive Rose Lewis Hamilton's chatty meeting Lewis Hamilton has met with royalty on numerous occasions, and it seems the late Queen took his breaking of protocol in her stride. "I was excited [to meet the Queen] and started to talk to her. But she said, pointing to my left, 'No you speak that way first, and I'll speak this way and then I’ll come back to you'," Lewis recounted to Graham Norton.







8/ 8 © Getty Michelle Obama's friendly meeting Former First Lady Michelle Obama surprised royal watchers when she placed a friendly arm on the late Queen's back during a 2009 meeting.



While her matey move caused dismay, Barack Obama's wife wrote of the meeting in her memoir Becoming: "Forget that she sometimes wore a diamond crown and that I'd flown to London on a presidential jet; we were two tired ladies oppressed by our shoes.



"I then did what's instinctive to me anytime I feel connected to a new person, which is to express my feelings outwardly. I laid a hand affectionately across her shoulder."



It wasn’t until after their meeting that Michelle realised her gesture was in fact "deemed as an epic faux pas."



Reflecting on her actions, she added: "If I hadn’t done the proper thing at Buckingham Palace, I had at least done the human thing. I daresay the Queen was okay with it, too, because when I touched her, she only pulled closer, resting a gloved hand lightly on the small of my back."



Turning down honours

While it may seem a huge privilege to be granted honours by the royal family, some celebrities opted to turn down the accolade, raising eyebrows among their fellow stars.

DISCOVER: The truth behind Prince Harry's surprising 'comeback' reports revealed – exclusive

Chef Nigella Lawson, turned down an OBE in 2001, claiming: "I'm not saving lives and I'm not doing anything other than something I absolutely love."

Comedian Jennifer Saunders also turned down the honour, sharing in 2008: "If I felt I deserved a Damehood, I'd accept it."At the time, [Dawn French and I] felt that we were being paid very well to have a lot of fun. It didn't seem right somehow. It felt a bit fake to stand alongside people who devoted their lives to truly worthy causes," she added.

Musician David Bowie turned down honours twice, once in 2000 when he was offered a CBE and again in 2003, when he was offered a knighthood. "I would never have any intention of accepting anything like that. I seriously don't know what it’s for. It's not what I spent my life working for," he said of his decision.