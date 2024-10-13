Joan Collins cuddles up with rarely-seen family members amid sweet milestone

Joan Collins is celebrating her daughter, Tara Newley, and sister-in-law, Hazel Collins. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a rare family photo.

"Wishing my #beautifuldaughter @taranewleyfc and my lovely #sisterinlaw @hazelcollins8000 very #happybirthdays in October #libraseason with #brother Bill," she penned in the caption.

Among the comments, fans followed suit and wished Tara and Hazel a happy birthday. Some also noted the striking resemblance between Joan and her daughter.

A proud mum of three, Joan shares her eldest daughter, Tara, and son Alexander with her second husband, Anthony Newley. Following their divorce, she wed her third husband, Ron Kass and announced the arrival of their daughter, Katyana.

The 91-year-old is extremely close to all three of her kids, who are now 61, 59 and 52, respectively. In 2018, she told HELLO!: What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy. Honestly, life makes me happy and I'm very aware of how lucky I am."

For Joan, family is everything. The Dynasty star shares a tight-knit bond with her brother Bill, 78, and her half-sister, Natasha Collins Foster. Joan's younger sister, Jackie Collins, passed away from breast cancer in 2015.

While Joan and her husband, Percy Gibson spend a great deal of time travelling, they often reunite with their loved ones at family dinners and on vacation.

Joan and Percy recently returned home to London, after spending several months at their holiday home along the French Riviera. "We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view," Joan told Ideal Home in 2023.

On September 12, Joan and Percy told fans that they'd been packing up their things, and a week later, the A-lister revealed that she was back in London, and marvelled at the sight of a full moon shining over Oxford Street.

The couple, who married in 2002, primarily reside in Joan's flat in Belgravia which she's owned for over 30 years.

Reflecting on her home, she told Publishing Business: "I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet."

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Joan has opened up about her favourite places in the city, crediting The Ivy Chelsea Garden on King's Road as a favourite dining spot. Meanwhile, Selfridges and Harrods are her go-to stores, and Claridge's is her number-one place to stay.

Joan rarely gives fans a glimpse inside her Belgravia residence, but this week she did share a video from her stunning balcony, which she's lined with flowers.

Addressing her followers, Joan said: "It's so windy but the sun is shining because of global warming, so I have to water all of my plants because otherwise they will die."

Battling the breeze, she went on to say: "It's a beautiful day. It's much too windy for me, my hair is all over the place."