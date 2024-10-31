Exclusive: Binky Felstead on party outfit essentials and being her happiest amid TV comeback

As she rose to fame in 2011 on the luxe-lined streets of the King's Road, ex-Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead built her sartorial identity around what she will readily call "baggy jumpers and leggings with holes in". But when HELLO! caught up with the reality TV star following our Digital Cover shoot with Very, it became clear that a lot has changed.

"Back in the day I never really cared too much about fashion," the mother of three admits. "To the point where producers had to dress me in their clothes before I went on camera."

Binky Felstead stars in our latest Digital Cover in partnership with Very

Now, Binky has carved out her own sense of style, and as she looks forward to heading into winter and party season, she's looking for staples that will see her through a host of glitzy events. "On the shoot, I styled the Mango PU Croc Wide Leg Trouser from Very three ways, and they were really gorgeous," she says.

"I love a wide leg at the moment, it's very in. And this pair was almost like an alligator skin, faux obviously, and I styled them with a really cool V by Very X Carol Byrne Relaxed Fit Oversized Jumper."

The E4 star adds that she is a major fan of a red moment, joking: "I think it is a really lovely colour, especially with my brown hair and my fake tan skin!". The London-dweller also says that she is a major fan of the Style Cheat Round Neck Longline Waistcoat from Very, owing to it being "so transitional [and] easy to go from day to night", while the online retailer's newly-dropped V by Very X Carol Byrne Bow Embellished Fluffy Cardigan will be her go-to for the festive period.

Binky Felstead wears the Pretty Lavish Lou Long Sleeve Embellished Trim Mini Dress, and accessorises with the New Look Sequin Bow Mini Bag, both at Very

Binky's style evolution

As someone who has left her disinterest in fashion firmly in the 2010s, Binky looks for clothes which will make her feel good, as well as look good. "I've got older and had photoshoots where I've worked with amazing stylists and I actually find it really fun dressing up," she admits.

"I normally go for cosy chic over dresses but with my underdressed look, I like to look cool rather than 'underdressed back in the day Binky'…if I feel good in how I look, it makes me feel so much more confident."

Part of Binky's life as a busy mother of three is also about making practical choices around her fashion. Though she says her wardrobe staples have remained a constant, wearing white is off the table and red carpets are a different ball game.

"[I] stay clear from white a lot, because that would just get covered in food or goodness knows what else in seconds," Binky confesses. "I really love my tracksuit sets that aren't the most glamorous, but I think they're quite cool and really comfy.

Binky Felstead strikes a pose in the V by Very Boucle Trophy Jacket

"They look great with an oversized jacket over the top, and some really lovely trainers for school drop-offs or pickups, or walking the kids around where I live and bumping into friends. It's a versatile outfit where I don't mind if it gets a bit muddy or ruined, it will be fine in the wash," she adds.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Moana 2 premiere with her children India, seven, Wolfie, three, and Wilder, 18 months, in tow will call for a tamer approach to her evening style. "I'd usually go glamorous with a beautiful dress, but seeing as I'm with the kids, I want to go a bit cooler, dress down, but still look smart and pretty so I'm trying to work out what I'm going to wear for that," Binky tells us.

A doting mother

Though Binky entered public consciousness as a 20-something partying in London's most exclusive postcode, the now-34-year-old makes her priorities clear - and let's just say home life is more important than ever.

"Motherhood changes everything. I had India at 26 so I had to grow up quite quickly before my friends did," Binky says. "You put your children beyond everything else in the world and you'll never stop worrying ever again - my mum said that to me at the very beginning."

It has never been a sacrifice for Binky. In fact, she says: "Since becoming a mummy, I've just been the happiest I've ever been."

Binky wears the V by Very Sequin Tie Waist Blazer and V by Very Slim Leg Sequin Trouser

However, the Nolo founder - who shares India with ex Josh Patterson and Wolfie and Wilder with husband Max Fredrik Darnton - is candid about the balancing act she faces as a working mother.

"Work knows that I will basically put the kids' schedules and the kids first over everything which is incredibly important to me," she says, explaining that she feels lucky to be able to work from home or choose where she shoots content or has meetings.

"With India being at school, Wolfie being at nursery and Wilder being around, I have some help, so it's brilliant to be able to be as around as much as I can. But I think asking for help is the biggest thing," she admits.

Binky opens up about what her child-rearing village looks like: "You can't do it all, especially if your husband is constantly travelling or working full-time. And we haven't got any family that's able to help," she explains. "My dad's not around. My mum needs full-time care because she's in a wheelchair. She's got MS. Max's father is no longer around, either, and his mum lives in Sweden, so we've got no family to help."

The Beyond Chelsea star models the V by Very Bow Front Crepe Midi Dress

"So I think it's really lucky if you have got a family around or friends, hopefully, they can help." With the original Made in Chelsea stars entering a new era, Binky has the support of those who have also embarked upon a parenting journey, including Lucy Watson and Ollie Locke.

"Since Lucy's had [son] Willoughby, it's been really lovely because we've got so much more in common," she says. "When I had India I lost a lot of friends or felt like I had because we had nothing in common. I wasn't interested in going out on the town and getting dressed up in my highest heels and tightest dresses.

"I was very much at home, and I feel like I made a whole new bunch of friends when India started school. It was really difficult at the beginning," she continues. "So now my friends are starting to have their first [children], it's really lovely... I never like to give advice unless asked but I've got lots of tips and tricks up my sleeve."

Binky Felstead wows in the V by Very Bow Back Sequin Mini Dress

Milestone moments

Away from the spotlight, Binky is soaking up every moment with her brood as they conquer personal milestones. "Wilder is walking and Wolfie has had loads of milestones recently," she says of her young sons. "Wolfie is now cycling on his bike with pedals, he's no longer in nappies at night… he's almost swimming without armbands so he's doing really well.

"Wilder is walking, feeding himself. He's saying more words now and he's got his molars through. It's all a lot of change very quickly."

The mum-of-three looks gorgeous in the Style Cheat Round Neck Longline Waistcoat and matching Style Cheat Tailored Trouser, both at Very

Meanwhile, Binky says her seven-year-old daughter India is shocking her every day. "She's just so grown up at the moment. I was hugging her on the sofa this morning. I just couldn't believe how long she's got. It's ridiculous how quickly she's growing," she shares.

Back in the spotlight

Binky's schedule shows no sign of slowing down as she looks to the final months of the year. The Made in Chelsea icon is returning to our screens in Beyond Chelsea, a new show for Channel 4 which will see her reuniting with fellow Chelsea OGs, Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue.

Binky poses in the Pretty Lavish Lou Long Sleeve Embellished Trim Mini Dress at Very

The two-part series will catch up with Binky, Lucy and Rosie as they navigate balancing family, friendships, and business. Binky says that although she wasn't nervous about returning to TV, the way they film has been an adjustment.

"It's got to be way more free-flowing, organic. We've got three kids now, we've got husbands, we've got businesses - we're busy," she explains. "Back in the day, in our early twenties, we didn't have all these things so it was easier to just go to a location and wait for hours to film."

The mother of three says the nature of her latest TV venture reflects where her life is now, and original Made in Chelsea fans will love it. "We've all grown up a lot since then. I think the die-hard Made in Chelsea fans will really love it because it is going to be easier to relate to now, because they've all grown up with us.

Perfect for party season, Binky wears the V by Very X Carol Byrne Marmaid Sequin Long Sleeve Top and matching V by Very X Carol Byrne Mermaid Sequin Split Midaxi Skirt

"I probably get five DMs a day saying, 'We miss you on camera and where are the OGs? We want to get them back'," she continues. "They are used to seeing snippets of our lives through Instagram so it's nice to be able to share a little bit more."

Though fans will be getting a big update with the goings on in the lives of the three reality TV stars, for them it is like no time has passed. "We've never lost touch… it's just grown with us all growing up," Binky says.

"There's more substantial depth and deeper conversations now, which is just really lovely, and we're all really busy so when we do get together, it's really fun."

